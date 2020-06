A Fish Market on the Beaches of India

The cab driver was lost. He called the hotel manager again, they tossed around the words beach and pool. He drove on, still lost and yet not really lost. He stopped and asked locals leaning against motorcycles. They pointed. Finally he drove onto the sand alongside the beachfront resort, my home for the next two nights. It was my first time on the coast of Kerala, south India.

Beside the Marari Villas were several palm trees, a hammock and lounge chairs. With fruit drinks in hand, I followed Olga, my host, on a tour of the property. The space was dreamy and almost make-believe: an outdoor shower, flower petals strewn across the bed, a giant wall of glass that opened up to a view of the Arabian Sea.

The adventure of being in India made it impossible to sleep. Luckily, Olga had suggested that if we were early risers, we should be sure to visit the fish market just 500 yards up the shore. At dawn, I donned a dress, grabbed my phone, and walked up the beach. Out at sea were dozens of rafts, which were made of slabs of polystyrene covered in blue tarps, only big enough for one man and one oar. The few actual boats that were at sea were wooden canoes with curled ends, like a pair of fancy Indian slippers.

Awaiting the morning's catch

The coast of Kerala is not easy to get to, nor is it hidden. It may not be the beach-scape of Goa , but it’s just as good, if not better. I spied trees, trash and, further back, hints of homes; but there were no hotels, no half-finished buildings, no evidence of change. The beach is undeveloped. Of course there’s a downside to the lack of change—notably the piles of waste on the beach and the stray dogs roaming the slopes, waiting for scraps.