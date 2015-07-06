8 Ways to Forage for Mushrooms Around the World

share this article

The humble mushroom may not seem worthy of an entire trip at first glance. “But once you slow down and move off the beaten trail, you find all these jewels,” says Daniel Winkler, who combines nature and culture on his MushRoaming tours. “It’s like Alice in Wonderland over and over again, and I see how much people love it.” Winkler leads expeditions around the world but favors Tibet, where he’s returned every year for the past two decades in search of Caesar’s mushroom, a vibrant orange variety that can grow up to eight inches in diameter. Post-forage, participants cook their bounty under the guidance of Tibetan hosts. “We have this shared interest with locals who are otherwise not in touch with tourists,” he says. “It just opens doors.” Whether you’re a novice or mushroom aficionado, here are eight tour providers that can get you in at the ground level of fungus forays. See Jeff Koehler’s full story about mushroom-hunting in Morocco. MushRoaming In 2015, Winkler, who was born in Bavaria, organized his first tour to the Tyrolean Alps, where he grew up foraging in the woods with his family. Hunt for dotted-stem boletes and chanterelles by morning, then go hiking and swimming or visit historic towns in the afternoon. Winkler’s next Tibet trip will be in July 2016. 425-822-5080, mushroaming.com. Email preferable: info@mushroaming.com Morel Mushroom Hunting Club

From Indiana to Italy, mushroom evangelist Chris Matherly leads multiday domestic and international treks that often sell out. Depending on the excursion, you may see lion’s mane, chicken of the woods, and shaggy parasol varieties—all of them as picturesque as their names imply. Learn how to identify different species, then refuel with wild mushroom soup and steak with mushroom sauce. 478-318-2794, morelmushroomhunting.com MycoVentures David Campbell, former president of the Mycological Society of San Francisco, organizes nine-day trips to Croatia and Italy in search of fungus nobility: truffles. In addition to ferreting out this delicacy, you might take a boat cruise on the Adriatic Sea, attend a truffle festival in Umbria, or forage for mushrooms in the Alps. No matter which tour you choose, you can count on fine dining and top-notch wines throughout. 415-457-7662 Gourmand Breaks During a three-day fall mushroom-hunting spree in Spain, you’ll go on private foraging excursions with a local expert and learn to identify different types of boletus mushroom. As you drive yourself through the Catalonian countryside, you’ll also dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant, visit specialty mushroom markets, and take a fungi-centric cooking class. 34/972-219-640, gourmandbreaks.com Shaxi China In southwest China, tramp up a mountain in Yunnan—christened the “Kingdom of Mushrooms”—to explore one of the world’s most diverse fungi-producing regions. More than 850 types of edible mushroom grow in this province where picking season extends from May to September. During a half- or full-day outing, you may spot the prized pine and paper-thin dried beef mushrooms. Then taste the fruits of your labor during a chef-prepared lunch at your guide’s home. 86/872-4722-296, shaxichina.com Polish Wild Mushrooms

