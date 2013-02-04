8 Family-Travel Experiences in Venice



In Emma John’s feature, “Why Did I Bring a Teenager to Venice?” (March/April 2013), she is accompanied by her young friend Naimbh (an Irish name and spelling, pronounced Neev) on a tour of the venerable Italian city. If you, too, will have teenagers in tow upon your arrival in Venice, here is a list of family-friendly tours to suit a wide array of interests (and attention spans).

The Secret Itineraries Tour, Palazzo Ducale

The itinerari segreti provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Palazzo Ducale, the mystery and intrigue heightened by secret passageways, prisons, and cabinets full of weaponry.

Bike Around Lido

Rent a tandem or four-wheeled family bicycle and take a leisurely self-guided tour of the sand-bar island that separates Venice from the Adriatic Sea. Bike past the Grand Hotel des Bains, the Venice Casino, and the Grand Hotel Excelsior, and stop at the public beaches for a swim.

Terra e Acqua Tours

A traditional Venetian barge, or bragosso, carries nine to 12 people around the northern or southern ends of the lagoon, stopping at fishermen’s houses, a variety of Venice’s islands, and wildlife habitats. Snacks and picnic lunch are included.

Museo di Storia Naturale di Venezia (Museum of Natural History)

Giant dinosaur and crocodile skeletons, an aquarium, and a butterfly exhibit are among the kid-entrancing attractions.