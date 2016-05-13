7 Things You Should Know Before Your Trip to Iran

Whether you’re visiting Tehran or paying homage to the great poets in Shiraz, here are the things to keep in mind.

share this article

Iran is a beautiful and welcoming country. With the lifting of U.S. and European sanctions earlier this year, and with major airlines reopening routes to Tehran, hopefully more people will travel to Iran and learn this for themselves. I’d been planning my trip to Tehran for most of my adult life. My father left his birth country in the late 1970s, and while my siblings and I were born and raised in the United States, the rest of the family remained in Tehran. Last spring, when I finally arrived in the city, I was thankful for the greatest tour guides I could wish for: my cousins. But if that’s not the case for you—or even if it is—here are a few things to know that could make all the difference for your trip to Iran. 1. Get to know your history

Iran has a long and rich history, and no matter where you go, every step will remind you of this. Almost every city in the country is famous for something of historical and/or cultural note. Shiraz, for example, is the epicenter of poetry and literature, and people travel from all over the world to pay homage to the tombs of the famous Persian poets Hafiz and Saadi. The remote desert city of Yazd, in the center of Iran, is the spiritual heart of Zoroastrianism. You don’t have to be a history buff to enjoy your trip, but you should at least aim to understand the basics of the 1979 Islamic Revolution—why it happened, and what came after. Plus, a little cultural and historical knowledge is especially helpful if you are visiting museums and other sights where translations are not always provided. Photo by Blondinrikard Fröberg/Flickr Corridor at the tomb of Saadi. 2. Social media is the best guide

When I began planning my trip to Tehran, social media was one of my best tools. The people of Iran have used sites like Instagram and Tumblr to bridge the visual gap between everyday life in Iran and the rest of the world—and disrupted the stereotypes of Iran and the Iranian people presented by mainstream Western media. (Check out the Humans of Tehran project that launched a few years back, for starters.)

Article continues below advertisement

The Tehran Times Tumblr and Instagram accounts @seeyouiniran, @everydayiran, and, a personal favorite, @figandquince, give a great sense of Tehran’s city streets, fashion, food, and art scene. I made lists of places to go—from cafes and historical sights to specific city blocks with inspiring street art. On a side note, apps that might be useful include: WhatsApp and Telegram Messenger to keep in touch; iFarsi to practice your Persian; and iNumbers for the currency, to help you translate your rials to tomans and back again. 3. Dress to impress

One of the most common questions on travel to Iran is about dress, and, in particular, the head scarf. Yes, there are laws governing public dress and behavior in the country, and many are specifically for women. Simply stated: A woman’s body must be covered, and this includes her hair and the back of her neck. Note that you won’t see men in shorts, either. However, these conservative rules don’t mean you need to dress in a sack. When it comes to fashion, Iranians are just as creative and diverse in their everyday wear as are people in other parts of the world, and today’s women are pushing the boundaries of the restrictions and slowly changing the way the dress code is approached. I spent more time than needed on planning what to wear in Tehran—and here, again, social media was a big help. In the end I wore the same things every day: skinny jeans, sneakers, a T-shirt, a light trench coat that came to my knees, and a scarf. Photo by Kyana Moghadam Darband, in Northern Tehran. 4. Say yes, be flexible, and bring a gift

I’ve not met a single person who came back from Iran and did not comment on the hospitality of the Iranian people. As a guest in the country, you will likely be invited into people’s homes for a meal. If you can, say yes. Cooking Persian food is an involved process, and the best dishes are the ones made in the home—not to mention the company is better. The only danger is that you may book up your entire trip with invitations in a matter of minutes. Stay flexible in your plans, and understand that Iranian time works to its own schedule.

Article continues below advertisement