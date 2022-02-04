Icelandic Brand 66°North Launched a Remake of Its 1998 Olympic Uniform

A ’90s kid through and through, many of my favorite childhood memories are from watching the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Tara Lipinski skating to the Anastasia soundtrack. Surya Bonaly landing a backflip on a single blade. The name Picabo Street, alone.

So of course I was thrilled to see that Iceland’s 66°North—one of AFAR’s favorite Nordic clothing brands—is also feeling super nostalgic for the ’98 Olympics. Just in time for the start of this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, the company is launching a remake of the alpine tracksuit it produced for the Icelandic Olympic team in 1998.

The two-piece fleece tracksuit is designed with a unisex fit and comes in the original red and blue colorway that the athletes wore in 1998, as well as a black version for those who prefer more subtle stylings. Both the jacket and pants are made from leftover fabrics from previous 66°North collections, furthering the brand’s commitment to sustainability efforts. (66°North has been carbon neutral since 2019 and recently earned B Corp status in January 2022.)

The tracksuit is available in very limited quantities starting February 4 on the 66°North site, so get it now before it sells out.

Courtesy of 66°North The 1998 Jacket is also available in black.

Kría Fleece 1998 Jacket

Buy now: $250, 66north.com

This oversized fleece jacket, available in unisex sizes small through extra large, features two zippered front pockets and a collar lined with shearling fleece. It includes reflective details that will help you stand out if you’re walking around outdoors after dark.

Courtesy of 66°North The 1998 Pant features an oversized unisex fit, perfect for lounging and outdoor adventures this winter.

Kría Fleece 1998 Pants

Buy now: $250, 66north.com