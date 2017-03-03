6 Things You Didn’t Know About Airports

Airports are fascinating places. Many are simply launching points for travelers to fly near and far while others are major hubs of connectivity bridging cities in a network of global pairs that can boggle the mind. With new aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and double-decker Airbus A380 offering flights between cities that once required connections, this is a great time for airport planners looking to secure new flights.

The size and scope of airports can be a subject of curiosity for many, which is why we want to explore some popular questions that circulate around these meccas of transportation. Some of the information just might surprise you.

1. What makes an airport “international”?

Even if your favored runway does not host regularly scheduled flights to foreign lands, it can still be dubbed an “international airport.” An international airport has customs and immigration facilities that accommodate commercial or private flights. Even small airports might have these facilities because they accept international cargo or private aircraft coming from other countries. The next time you pass through a small airport that is listed as an international facility, you’ll know why!

2. How do airports get their codes?

Surely you’ve heard jokes about airport codes like FAT (Fresno, California) and HEL (Helsinki, Finland). Airports don’t get to pick their codes, and they are hard to change, too. This can be a source of annoyance for airports that are labeled as serving multiple cities (especially when taxpayer funds go toward supporting a facility), but the code does not reflect that (for example, PHX serves Phoenix/Scottsdale and GSO officially serves three cities (Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem). The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is responsible for assigning the codes, and they can vary from being common sense to quite creative, as you can see. Chicago’s ORD is named for what was once known as Orchard Field, and MCO (Orlando) was formerly the site of McCoy Air Force Base. There’s also CVG, which is the code for Cincinnati; the airport is actually located in Covington, Kentucky (get it, CVG?).

3. What really qualifies as the world’s busiest airport?

There are two ways to measure the world’s busiest airports drafted by Airports Council International: passenger movements (the number of passengers who depart from a specific airport) and aircraft movements (the number of planes that take off from a specific airport). Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport has taken the top prize for having the most passengers each year since 2000. When it comes to aircraft movements, both Chicago O’Hare and Atlanta seem to compete for that title each year.

4. Why are there sometimes multiple flashing lights going off across the roof of an entire airport terminal?