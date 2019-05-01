6 Austrian Wineries Worth Visiting Near the Danube River

Lower Austria’s winemaking regions offer picturesque villages, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and some of the top varietals in Central Europe. Here are the best estates to visit in the area, according to a certified wine expert.

share this article

In Austria’s premium wine regions along the Danube River, steep vine terraces stretch over rolling hillsides dotted with appealing medieval towns and castle ruins from bygone eras. For wine lovers, the Kamptal, Kremstal, and Wachau valleys connote some of the great white wines of the world. In these areas, riesling and grüner veltliner grapes dominate, planted according to the variances in soils, from loess to primary granitic rock. The wine-producing region is an ideal day trip from Vienna (it’s located about an hour’s drive from the capital), but it’s worth spending several days in the area to discover what makes these grape varieties so immensely cellar worthy. Here are six wonderful wineries to visit in Austria’s wine country along the Danube. Courtesy of Weingut Nigl Weingut Nigl is situated in lower Austria’s Kremstal (Krems Valley), not far from the historic town of Krems. Weingut Nigl Kremstal Martin Nigl is a first-generation winemaker who started to make his own wines in 1985 after convincing his family to keep their property’s grapes rather than selling them to the local cooperative. The winery sits below castle ruins tucked into the Krems Valley in Senftenberg, the northernmost part of this winegrowing area in Austria. Weingut Nigl includes an onsite restaurant and hotel, plus a tasting room where visitors can sip riesling, grüner veltliner, chardonnay, and sparkling wines that gently reflect the differences of each year’s growing season. What to taste: Try a bottle of the sweet trockenbeerenauslese “TBA” white wine, which balances luscious fruit notes with ripping acidity. If you’re lucky, there might be one with age available at the cellar door. Schloss Gobelsburg Kamptal

Article continues below advertisement

This Danube region winery dates back to the 12th century. According to the estate’s history, a local knight built a fortified castle on the site and granted the land to a nearby monastery, which the live-in monks then planted with vineyards. Today, the baroque castle is still standing and serves as the place where Schloss Gobelsburg wines are made. Since the 1990s, Michael Moseburger has run the winery as a part of a long-term lease and works diligently to preserve the traditions of the space. But the monks still own the winery, and every year after the fall harvest, they come to baptize vintage and bless the wines with the workers that produced them. What to taste: Schloss Gobelsburg produces a wide range of wines and styles, but the real treats are the “Tradition” white wines. They’re made from riesling and grüner veltliner grapes that have undergone a fermentation process that imitates old styles of winemaking and gives the wines a polished, creamy character. Related The Summer Wine Experience You Won’t Want to Miss in Vienna Weingut Hirsch Kampstal An unpretentious, wildly energetic man, winemaker Johannes Hirsch exudes a profound sense of respect for the land he and his family work on. The gorgeous tasting room at Weingut Hirsch features a panoramic window with views of the Kamptal hillsides where the grapes that make the estate’s precise vintages are grown. On this sweeping window, the distance to each of the estate’s vineyard sites is indicated with cheeky units of measure, including “a mere 352 ‘hops of a deer away.’”

Article continues below advertisement