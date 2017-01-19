5 Documentaries That Will Inspire the Global Citizen in You

If the world could use one thing right now, it would be more empathy. There’s no better way to understand others’ experiences than to learn about them firsthand, which is why we travel—to be exposed to new people, cultures, and perspectives—but an open mind and a curious attitude can be nurtured whether you're traversing the globe or relaxing on your couch at home. We’ve compiled a list of five documentaries that will inspire the global citizen in you so that we can all continue to be compassionate and understanding, no matter where we come from.

1. Life in a Day

Kevin Macdonald’s Life in a Day was shot on a single day—July 24, 2010. The community-generated film, distributed by National Geographic Films, features a selection of footage from more than 80,000 videos submitted to YouTube by contributors worldwide. The crowd-sourced film gives a unique, poignant, and timeless glimpse into what it’s like to be alive in 192 countries across the globe.

2. Cameraperson

Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson’s Cameraperson is a documentary like we’ve never seen before. A mixture of footage captured over Johnson’s 25-year-long career of documentary-making combines a wide range of scenes from a boxing match in Brooklyn to the daily routine of a Nigerian midwife. The film explores the relationship between the camera and its subjects and asks the question, “What does life—filmed—look like around the world?”

3. How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change