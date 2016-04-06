4 Unexpected Beaches to Visit in Scotland

Surfing the waves, hiking across dunes, and lying on sandy shores aren’t the first activities that come to mind when thinking of Scotland. But low and behold, the U.K. country is made up of several travel-worthy beach destinations, most of which still remain as hidden gems. And on behalf of today being National Tartan Day—when the Declaration of Scottish Independence was signed—we’re revealing our favorite four beaches in Scotland to put on the top of your bucket list.

1. Silver Sands of Morar (from Arisaig to Morar)

Follow the twists and turns along old coast road and stumble across the Silver Sands of Morar—a rock-framed beach with a stunning backdrop pointing towards the Small Isles of Eigg and Rum. The coastline is home to a 9-hole golf course called Traigh and a fishing school, plus cottages and camping sites for outdoor lovers. But of course, just walking along the bay and taking in the scenery is highly encouraged.

2. St. Cyrus Beach in St. Cyrus

Located in the small village of St. Cyrus, this three-mile sandy spot between Aberdeen and Dundee is serene, to say the least. St. Cyrus Beach is part of Scotland’s National Nature Reserve—working to protect the country’s wildlife and landscapes—with noticeably clean sand dunes and cliffs that are ideal for strolling. And make sure to visit in the summertime, when the lush surrounding grasslands go into full bloom with purple bellflower, creating a burst of color against the natural setting.

3. Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris