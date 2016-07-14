4 Apps Changing the Way You Stay

This concept not only finds you a place to crash day-of but also gives options based on of your ideal geographic location. Once you log in, a map pops up that lets you mark the exact location you want for whatever reason (nearby favorite restaurant; trendy neighborhood). Once the spot is marked, select your room preference—private, shared, or entire place—and how far you’re willing to stay from the location you selected based on a 1-, 3-, or 10-mile radius. All locals meeting those requirements get notified, and if there is availability, you’ve met your match.

We’ve all heard of apps that let you book a hotel room at the last minute. But what about one that lets you easily find homestays in more than 150 countries or allows you to book a luxury hotel room by the minute (and not for reasons you think)? Check out four innovative apps that have entered the hospitality scene, delivering services for a one-of-a-kind guest experience.

Looking to stay with a local host while traveling to a foreign country, but don’t know where to start your search? Say hello to Homestay.com—an app that connects travelers to homestays in more than 150 countries. Once you download the app, scroll through the featured homes with positive reviews for trip inspiration. If you already know where you want to travel, search the destination and input the days you plan to stay. Available homestays will pop up, complete with details on the house (amenities; facilities; included meals), the surrounding area, and additional information on the host. Not only does this person put a roof over your head (at a good price), but he or she also can guide you to local hot spots for the most authentic experiences. So, in short—sign up, search a destination, and cross your fingers to find the homestay (and host) you were looking for.

3. For Advice on Your Upcoming Stay: Porter & Sail

When you stay at a hotel, concierges can recommend how to spend your time in the surrounding area, which is especially helpful when visiting a place for the first time. And now, travelers can have access to experts at select properties before checking in, thanks to this digital concierge app. Porter & Sail has a collection of unique hotels in large cities around the globe—from a converted retro motel in Los Angeles to a former town hall in London. Once you book one of these stays and log onto the app, you have access to a range of guides written by the local experts themselves. Scroll down the page for in-depth information on the hotel, nearby restaurants and attractions, and timely events that are happening within the duration of your stay. And if you want to get directly in touch with a digital concierge, the internal DMing system makes one just a send button away.

4. For a Hotel Room for a Short Time: Recharge

No, we’re not talking about pay-by-the-hour motels here. This app is making luxury hotel rooms accessible for flexible periods of time, catering to a business-minded audience that wants exactly what the name suggests—to recharge. Whether it’s prepping for a business meeting or taking a quick nap and shower after a red-eye, Recharge allows its users to pay by the minute for as long as they’d like. All you do is log on, mark an area on the map where you’d like to stay, and the app locates nearby hotels where you can pay by the minute. Because it just launched this year, the app only has bookings to three hotels in San Francisco, where the business is based. With plans to expand to New York by the end of the year, Recharge shows signs of expanding to a city near you.

