3 Caribbean Getaways the Whole Family Will Love

With thrilling watersports, turquoise waters, and rich cultural heritage, the Caribbean makes an ideal destination for a family getaway—and the perfect place to shake off winter with a healing dose of vitamin D. But first, you need to find a resort that suits the entire group. The solution? Club Med’s all-inclusive packages designed for families. Spend your days on the untouched beach at Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic, explore the natural wonders surrounding Club Med Cancún in Mexico, and immerse yourself in the stunning island of Hispaniola at Club Med Punta Cana.

Staying at each of these properties just became even more filled with delight for families thanks to the new, camp-style Mini Club Med +. An extension of Club Med’s Children’s Club founded in 1967, the program empowers kids and supports their growth through educational activities such as a ninja bootcamp and nature treasure hunts. Keep reading for more about what makes these top Club Med resorts in the Caribbean such incredible settings for you and your family to make once-in-a-lifetime memories.

Uncover an eco-chic luxury paradise at Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic

The eco-chic Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda is your getaway to paradise. Club Med

The first and only property in the Dominican Republic’s undiscovered region of Miches, this new eco-friendly resort taps into the area’s adventurous spirit. It’s also Club Med’s only five-star Exclusive Collection resort in North America, offering guests a stylish getaway wrapped in the package of an all-inclusive vacation.

Featuring four boutique villages that specialize in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly activities, and adult-only experiences, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda appeals to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel. Those with a sweet tooth can satisfy it in the Secret Chocolate Room—a first-of-its-kind kid’s speakeasy with unlimited treats crafted from locally sourced cocoa—and learn how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden. Meanwhile, adults looking to unwind can savor a treatment at the on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, disconnect at the adult-exclusive Zen pool, partake in treetop yoga, or soak in the Sunset Ritual on the beach—all are dreamy ways to end a day in paradise.

Embrace adventure at Club Med Cancún, Mexico

Located at the tip of Riviera Maya, the all-inclusive Club Med Cancún features three private beachfronts. Club Med

The only resort in Cancún with three private beachfronts, Club Med Cancún provides families with ample opportunities to reconnect, all in a fantasy-like setting. Enjoy exhilarating activities on land and water, from windsurfing and snorkeling to flying trapeze and archery, before relaxing in the recently expanded Aguamarina family oasis area, which features spacious two-bedroom oceanfront family rooms and a dedicated family pool. For an even more premium experience, book an ocean-view suite located in the resort’s Exclusive Collection (five-star) space.



Designed for guests from 2–17 years of age, Children’s Clubs mean kids staying at the resort can head off to learn to sail or fly on the trapeze while adults chill out with a facial or massage at the Club Med Spa by L’Occitane. Looking for even more adventure? Book an excursion to explore the Mayan ruins of Chichén-Itzá or discover life under the sea while snorkeling through the world’s second-largest coral reef with Club Med’s all-inclusive watersports.

Immerse yourself in island life at Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Discover Circus School by Club Med where you and your family are invited for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience in Punta Cana. Club Med

Located on a 2,000-foot stretch of beach and just 10 minutes from the airport, Club Med Punta Cana caters to solo travelers, couples, and families alike with unlimited land and water sports, from golfing on an oceanfront PGA green to learning how to shoot with a bow and arrow at archery school. Adults can book treatments at the Club Med Spa by L’Occitane or kick back in the adults-only Zen Oasis, where intimate cabanas, an oversized pool, and dedicated Zen Beach await. Families can participate in the camp-style Club Med Amazing Family program, featuring a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for your whole crew to bond and create memories, including the Circus School by Club Med, an interactive playground with more than 20 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages.

Beginning in July 2023, Club Med Punta Cana will welcome a fully redesigned beach bistro with oceanfront views and 90 newly renovated two-bedroom family rooms equipped with balconies and upgraded contemporary decor inspired by the tropical, beautiful Caribbean.

