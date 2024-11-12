Here’s How to Get Your Lost Luggage Back From an Airline

Losing your luggage is a nightmare scenario for any traveler. After a long flight, the last thing you want is to be standing by an empty baggage carousel, watching it go around—and around and around—without your bags in sight.

The uncertainty and inconvenience of missing baggage can disrupt your plans, create unexpected expenses, and add stress to your journey. However, with the right steps and a proactive approach, you can typically get your bag back within a few days.

This is your step-by-step guide for what to do if an airline loses your luggage.

Verify if your bag is really lost

When airlines say a bag is “lost,” that signifies they cannot locate your luggage. After a certain period of usually between 5 and 14 days after the flight, depending on the airline and country regulations, the airline will officially declare your luggage lost and offer compensation‚ up to $3,800, as mandated by the Department of Transportation. Note, though, that most airports keep lost luggage for 90 days, so there’s a chance your luggage will be recovered later.

If your bag doesn’t show up after your flight, it is deemed by the airline as “mishandled,” which means it was either lost, damaged, delayed, or stolen. Mishandled luggage can often be tracked and is sometimes returned to you within a few days. Of the 26 million bags mishandled in 2022, only about 7 percent didn’t make it back to its owner.

Most major airlines in recent years have introduced the ability to track your bag in real time through their mobile apps or websites. It’s a good idea to start there, as you can generally see where your bag was last scanned, which happens any time it was loaded onto or unloaded from a plane.

Report the missing luggage immediately

As soon as you realize your luggage hasn’t arrived at your airport, head to the airline’s baggage services counter, usually located near the baggage claim area. There, you will need to give them your baggage tag or reference number and provide details about your luggage, such as its size, color, any identifying external features, and occasionally a list of distinctive items within the bag. This detailed information will help them locate the missing bag faster. If you’ve placed a tracker in your bag, it’s also a good idea to share the location details with the airline to help expedite recovery.

The airline should give you a Property Irregularity Report (PIR), which contains a 10-character reference number for your bag, as well as information like your contact details and flight information. The airline employee can often tell you when they can expect your missing luggage to arrive, but you’ll also be able to use the PIR number to monitor where your bag is located after you’ve left the airport.

Be persistent and regularly follow up

Don’t assume the work is done once you’ve filed a report. Being proactive and maintaining regular communication with the airline’s baggage team can make a difference. Be polite but firm, and always provide your reference number so they can pull up your case quickly.

In addition to phone calls, many airlines provide customer support through email, live chat, or social media channels, which can be particularly beneficial for keeping a record of your communication and tracking any promises the airline makes to you. Try a different method if you’re not receiving responses through one.