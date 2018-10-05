15 Etsy Gifts Travelers Will Love

The online marketplace Etsy is a one-stop shop for handmade gifts that—bonus—also support small businesses. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, a family member, or even yourself, these one-of-a-kind, travel-themed items are the next best thing to a trip around the world.

Photo courtesy of 40 Winks; design by Emily Blevins This travel pillow even comes with its own bag.

40 Winks Travel Pillow

Part scarf, part pillow, the 40 Winks travel pillow can be wrapped around the body or tied to an armrest to create resistance that provides head and neck support as you sleep.

Buy it: $38, 40 Winks Travel

Photo courtesy of Jewellery By ZM; design by Emily Blevins A silver map bracelent matches any outfit.

Silver World Map Bracelet

With an adjustable chain and dainty globe charm, this sterling silver bracelet will look good on any wrist—and more importantly, stay on even when exploring.

Buy it: $31, Jewellery By ZM

Photo courtesy of Miro S Accessory; design by Emily Blevins Pack your travel goodies in a multi-colored leather bag.

Leather Backpack

With both exterior and interior pockets, this compact, 100-percent leather backpack makes it easy to keep headphones, snacks, and devices organized. Travelers can opt for a matte or glossy finish.

Buy it: $109, Miro S Accessory

Photo courtesy of Life is for the Fun; design by Emily Blevins Add some travel love to your party's photo booth.

Travel Party Props

Step up your next party with travel-inspired props. The set comes with 12 different pieces, including an airplane, hot-air balloon, camera, globe, suitcase, and compass.

Buy it: $35, Life is for the Fun

Photo courtesy of Fox and Velvet; design by Emily Blevins Decorate the walls with a favorite city design.

Cityscape Poster

For the urbanite in your life: a playful illustrated poster of their favorite city. Choose from Amsterdam, London, NYC, Budapest, and several other cities around the world.

Buy it: $14, Fox and Velvet

Photo courtesy of Rudiana; design by Emily Blevins These rose-gold compass necklaces arrive in a gift box.

Compass Necklace

Make sure the explorer in your life always finds the way home with this rose-gold compass necklace centered around an opal.

Buy it: $20, Rudiana

Photo courtesy of Duru Naru; design by Emily Blevins Passports stay pristine in funky cases from Duru Naru.

Passport Cover

Brighten international travel with a colorful illustrated passport case. Choose from five different Harold and the Purple Crayon–like designs.

Buy it: $9, Duru Naru

Photo courtesy of Alpenglow Apparel; design by Emily Blevins Alpenglow Apparel makes cozy T-shirts for all types of adventurers.

Adventure T-Shirt