15 Etsy Gifts Travelers Will Love

Photo courtesy of 40 Winks; design by Emily Blevins
By Nile Cappello
Oct 5, 2018
Design by Emily Blevins
Handmade gifts for the holidays, anyone?
Etsy is a treasure trove of handmade goods perfect for the adventurous people on your list.
Article continues below advertisement
The online marketplace Etsy is a one-stop shop for handmade gifts that—bonus—also support small businesses. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, a family member, or even yourself, these one-of-a-kind, travel-themed items are the next best thing to a trip around the world.
Part scarf, part pillow, the 40 Winks travel pillow can be wrapped around the body or tied to an armrest to create resistance that provides head and neck support as you sleep.
Buy it: $38, 40 Winks Travel
With an adjustable chain and dainty globe charm, this sterling silver bracelet will look good on any wrist—and more importantly, stay on even when exploring.
Buy it: $31, Jewellery By ZM
With both exterior and interior pockets, this compact, 100-percent leather backpack makes it easy to keep headphones, snacks, and devices organized. Travelers can opt for a matte or glossy finish.
Buy it: $109, Miro S Accessory
Step up your next party with travel-inspired props. The set comes with 12 different pieces, including an airplane, hot-air balloon, camera, globe, suitcase, and compass.
Buy it: $35, Life is for the Fun
For the urbanite in your life: a playful illustrated poster of their favorite city. Choose from Amsterdam, London, NYC, Budapest, and several other cities around the world.
Buy it: $14, Fox and Velvet
Make sure the explorer in your life always finds the way home with this rose-gold compass necklace centered around an opal.
Buy it: $20, Rudiana
Brighten international travel with a colorful illustrated passport case. Choose from five different Harold and the Purple Crayon–like designs.
Buy it: $9, Duru Naru
Article continues below advertisement
The ultimate travel top is often a simple, soft cotton T-shirt or sweatshirt. AlpenglowApparel, an L.A.-based shop, offers made-to-order, unisex options for adventurous (and stylish) explorers.
Buy it: $26, Alpenglow Apparel
Wanderlusters can wear their heart on their sleeves with these paper airplane cuff links. They’re also customizable, and can be engraved with a significant date, message, or number.
Buy it: $15, vvco
The world’s most dramatic skylines make for equally dramatic rings. Choose from Seattle, Dubai, and Sydney or customize a ring to immortalize a city of your choice.
Buy it: $42, Caitlyn Minimalist
What better way to memorialize a trip to Machu Picchu than with a topographic line print of the UNESCO World Heritage Site? The designer also offers topographical representations of other landmarks around the world, including Mount Fuji and Iceland’s Snaefellsjokull glacier.
Buy it: $45, Coffee Black Thanks
With a personalized tag, you never again have to worry about someone else picking up your luggage at baggage claim. Though the design is simple (and the price affordable), the 30 color options and monogram ensure each tag is truly unique.
Buy it: $10, ThreeTwo1
The world is your oyster when it comes to this wooden wall map. Available in four different sizes and six different colors, it’s completely customizable: You decide whether or not you want borders, countries, or capitals. To mark places traveled, order the map with pre-made holes and a set of either 30 or 60 paper airplane–shaped pushpins.
Buy it: $71, EnjoyTheWood
Article continues below advertisement
Block out light (and seat neighbors) on a long-haul or red-eye flight with a beautiful handmade eye mask.
Buy it: $27, AdHoc Sleepwear
This lightweight journal makes it easy to record travels—each lined page includes a place to enter the location and date—and fun to revisit once back home.
Buy it: $14, Wayfaren
>>Next: These Talented London Artisans Are Keeping the City’s Craft Tradition Alive
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy