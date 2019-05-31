10 Insider Tips for Your First Visit to “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge

Fear not: The “Cantina Theme” from “Star Wars: A New Hope” is not on an endless loop at Oga’s Cantina. Instead, the droid DJ R3X plays the latest in galactic techno pop while grooving to his own tunes.

This is your mini guide to preparing for an otherworldly experience.

The introduction of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the most anticipated Disney Parks events in years, if not decades. The stream of photos, videos, articles, and social media posts has been nearly constant in the weeks leading up to opening day in Anaheim’s Disneyland Park—and for good reason: The experience is unlike anything Disney has ever done before. Here are 10 things you should know before your visit to Batuu, the fictional planet where the ambitious land is set. The virtual queue to enter Galaxy’s Edge is gone. Guests no longer need reservations or a spot in a virtual queue to enter Galaxy’s Edge. Entrances to Batuu are located in Frontierland, Fantasyland, and Critter Country. Prepare for unconventional signage. The signs throughout the Star Wars–themed land are subtle and, well, not in English. All the names of stores and restaurants are in Aurebesh, the fictional language of the Star Wars universe, which can be translated using the Play Disney Parks mobile app. Better yet, ask an “inhabitant” (the term for staff who keep Galaxy’s Edge running) for directions until you get your bearings. Photo by Nicole Antonio The entrance to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities is marked only with the word “antiquities” in Aurebesh, the fictional language of the “Star Wars” universe. Get ready for some unusual chitchat.

Inhabitants stay deep in character, so they’ll ask what series of droid is on your shirt, whether or not the Stormtroopers are on patrol, what kind of credits you’ll be using for your food. They stop just short of over-the-top Renaissance Faire fans who comment on the strangeness of jeans that weren’t around during the 15th century, but you may want to brush up on Star Wars lingo ahead of time so you don’t mistake an ewok for a wookie. Bring a charger and a power bank. A big part of the Galaxy’s Edge experience is the Play Disney Parks app, which adds to the land’s immersive qualities but quickly drains phone batteries. To take full advantage of the app, bring a charging cord and an extra battery to keep your phone juiced while you translate Aurebesh messages, hack into enemy systems, and spy on the contents of cargo crates throughout Batuu. Galaxy’s Edge currently exists between Episode VIII and Episode IX . Until the Christmas 2019 premiere of Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Galaxy’s Edge is and will continue to be dominated by the Resistance and the First Order (rather than the Rebel Alliance and the Empire of Episodes I-VI). This means you won’t see Han Solo or Luke Skywalker walking around Batuu, but you will see Rey and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren on a regular basis.

Oga’s Cantina has rules. Disneyland Park’s first location to serve alcohol to the public has a few restrictions. Guests must check in and wait for a text saying their spot at a table, high top, or bar counter is ready. Once inside, visitors may only stay for 45 minutes and are limited to two drinks per person. Guidelines may loosen up once crowds thin out, but these rules will likely be in place for a while. Your actions matter on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.