Discover Adventure in Québec

Canada’s largest province promises a world of natural wonders, thrilling outdoor experiences, and warm hospitality. From majestic forests and picturesque waterfalls to dramatic fjords, Québec offers a diverse range of landscapes that will leave you awestruck. Choose below from four itineraries across the province that focus on adventures in nature, active pursuits, and distinctive accommodations that allow you to experience the great outdoors in all its glory.

In Western Québec, you can explore the captivating regions of the Outaouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Immerse yourself in the lush greenery, where you can bike one of North America’s largest cycling networks, hike along miles and miles of picturesque trails, and paddle through pristine waterways.

For glorious green vistas, and towering peaks, your adventure in the Laurentians and Lanaudière-Mauricie, Authentic Québec, awaits. Feel the rush of adrenaline as you engage in a variety of exhilarating outdoor activities. This area offers endless opportunities for adventure seekers of all levels.

The Route du Fjord in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region makes a standout itinerary for nature lovers. Witness beauty, enjoy your favorite activity, and spot wildlife in a national park. Visit charming towns and villages and get a true sense of place through Québec’s culture and connection to the land.

Québec welcomes you with open arms and promises an adventure like no other.

Journey in Eastern Québec through Québec by the Sea to marvel at the pristine wilderness, where boreal and coastal regions coexist harmoniously.

In Québec, a Quality-Safety certification underpins every thrilling activity to make sure your adventures are memorable and as safe as possible.

