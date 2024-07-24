5 Tips to Score a Hotel Room Upgrade

A room upgrade can make travel more enjoyable—and often more luxurious. An “upgrade” can be interpreted in several ways: Sometimes it means a better room category than the one you booked, like a suite that offers separate sleeping and living spaces, while other times it means a room with a better view.

Scoring a free (or nearly free) room upgrade is as much an art as a science, and it’s important to know the dos and don’ts for the best odds. Here are our five tips for scoring a hotel room upgrade, no matter what type of sleeping quarters you’re looking for.

Know exactly how (and where) to book

How you reserve a hotel room can significantly impact your chances of an upgrade. If a property is part of a larger chain, it’s even more important to be strategic about the booking platform.

Generally, to increase your odds of an upgrade, book directly with a specific property or hotel chain. Most of the major hotel companies, like Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt, only provide upgrades to members who book through their respective websites or apps.

That said, there are some exceptions to the “book direct” rule. For example, some luxury third-party programs, like American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts and The Edit by Chase Travel , also upgrade travelers based on availability from one room category to the next. (Sorry, going from a base-level room to the best suite in the hotel likely won’t happen anywhere without paying.)

For travelers in search of a luxury experience, working with an adviser can be helpful in securing an upgrade. Some travel advisers—like an agent who is a Four Seasons Preferred Partner, a Rosewood Elite member, or part of the powerful luxury travel advisor network Virtuoso —may also have an in to get you an exclusive upgrade. For example, Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California, is a member of Virtuoso, and advisers who are part of the network can often wrangle upgrades on arrival.

The fireplace of a corner suite at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City The Greenwich Hotel

Reach elite status with a loyalty program

Having elite status with a major hotel chain, independent collection, or online travel agency can aid in getting that coveted upgrade.

For instance, World of Hyatt Globalist members, the highest tier of Hyatt’s loyalty program, are entitled to space-available upgrades even to suites before they arrive at the hotel to check in. That might mean bumping up from a standard king room to an ocean-view suite at the Pacific Ocean–facing Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas, California. Even members at the lowest level of elite status, Discoverist, can get a “preferred room,” including one on a higher floor or with a better view.

It’s not just the bigger chains that offer elite perks. Independent hotels that are part of a collection such as The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), like the celebrated Greenwich Hotel in New York City, prioritize room upgrades for their Leaders Club members. These travelers receive perks from the get-go (meaning no status required), including a one-category upgrade upon arrival, daily continental breakfast, and late checkout.

Some online travel agencies also offer elite-like benefits to members of their loyalty program. Expedia’s OneKey , for instance, gives Gold and Platinum elites room upgrades when available at VIP Access properties.

Hold the right credit card

Certain travel credit cards offer complimentary automatic elite status (or ways to hit elite status faster). As mentioned above, elite status can boost travelers from one room category to the next, depending on availability and other factors.

Even if you don’t stay in hotels frequently, having status when you do can be useful for an upgrade. For example, the World of Hyatt Credit Card provides automatic Discoverist status in World of Hyatt, while the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card gives automatic top-tier Diamond status with Hilton.

Sierra Mar restaurant at Post Ranch Inn overlooks the Pacific Ocean from a rugged cliffside in Big Sur. Courtesy of Post Ranch Inn

Mention your special occasion

If you’re celebrating a special occasion, let the staff know before arriving at the hotel. If it’s an anniversary or birthday and you’re hoping to be considered for an upgrade, be sure to mention that at the time of booking or shoot the front desk an email ahead of time.

Some hotels may pre-assign rooms and upgrade categories a day or so before arrival. It also doesn’t hurt to double-check with the front desk when you check in.

Spring for an upgrade by using points (or just pay for it)

In the final days leading up to check in, hotels may send a customized upgrade offer to your email, including the opportunity to book a suite or better room by using points. In addition, during check-in at the hotel front desk, many properties will offer unsold premium rooms or suites at deep discounts. This is a great opportunity to secure a better room without paying top dollar.