The 14 Best Hotels in Ireland, from Grand Castles to Cozy Country Houses

From grand castles and country houses to historic city hotels, Ireland has an unusually rich collection of places to stay. Some are destinations unto themselves, with sprawling estates, destination restaurants, and enough outdoor pursuits to fill several days; others offer an intimate base for exploring a lesser-visited corner of the country.

I grew up in Ireland, and over the years I’ve come to think that the country’s best hotels are the ones that seem inseparable from their surroundings. They might occupy a venerable castle or Georgian townhouse, a lakeside country house or a former estate, but what makes them memorable is the way they connect you to the landscape, food, history, and people beyond their doors.

From enduring classics such as County Mayo’s Ashford Castle to under-the-radar stays like Ard na Sidhe in County Kerry, Afar’s Hotels We Love list dedicated to Ireland celebrates 14 of the most memorable stays that capture the best of Irish hospitality.

Adare Manor

Guests at Adare Manor can fill their days with everything from golf on its championship course to archery and fishing. Courtesy of Adare Manor

Location: Adare, County Limerick



Why we love it: A lavish Irish country estate with seemingly endless ways to play outdoors



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $890 Book Now

Few hotels in Ireland can rival the opulence of Adare Manor, an imposing neo-Gothic manor built from local limestone that was once home to the Earls of Dunraven. The 840-acre estate includes formal gardens, parkland, and a Tom Fazio–designed golf course that will host the Ryder Cup in 2027. There’s also a spa with an indoor swimming pool overlooking the grounds, plus padel courts, fishing, clay-pigeon shooting, and horse-and-buggy rides.

The 104 guest rooms are spread across the Manor House, River Wing, and West Wing, with two- and three-bedroom villas elsewhere on the estate. Rooms with the most character are in the original manor, where idiosyncratic details may include an original fireplace or a stained-glass window. Interiors offer a lighter take on traditional manor-house style, with cloudlike beds, freestanding baths, and carefully chosen antiques. Breakfast beneath the 132-foot vaulted ceiling of the Gallery makes a particularly memorable start to the day.

Ard na Sidhe

Views of the lake and landscaped gardens are on display from every window of the property. Donal Murphy Photo

Location: Caragh Lake, Killorglin, County Kerry



Why we love it: An intimate arts and crafts country house hidden away on the shores of Caragh Lake



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $345, including breakfast Book Now

There is a touch of whimsy about Ard na Sidhe, a 180-room country house on the shores of Caragh Lake in County Kerry. Its name translates from Gaelic as “Hill of the Fairies,” and the arts and crafts–style house was built in 1913 by the Anglo-Irish aristocrat Lady Edith Gordon as an escape from London life. Today, it sits amid 32 acres of gardens and woodland that slope toward the lake, giving the place the intimate feel of a private home.

Rooms are divided between the original house and an adjacent garden house, while interiors retain plenty of period character, including William Morris wallpaper and a drawing room where guests can have tea or an aperitif overlooking the grounds. The intimate dining room draws on regional ingredients with such dishes as Kerry lamb and locally landed crab. Guests can take a rowing boat out onto Caragh Lake or use the hotel as a base for exploring the Iveragh Peninsula, where mountains meet the Atlantic.

Ashford Castle

Ashford Castle’s amenities include a large spa with an indoor pool. Courtesy of Ashford Castle

Location: Cong, County Mayo



Why we love it: The quintessential Irish castle stay, with lavish interiors, outdoor pursuits, and a genuinely warm welcome



Rates: From $640, including breakfast Book Now

If you were to imagine the picture-perfect Irish castle stay, Ashford Castle would probably come the closest, sitting in turreted splendor on the edge of Lake Corrib in County Mayo. The setting comes with a storied past: There has been a castle on this spot since the 13th century; the current iteration, dating largely from the 18th and 19th centuries, was once a getaway for scions of the Guinness brewing dynasty. Since becoming a hotel in 1939, it has welcomed a red carpet’s worth of notable names, including Ronald Reagan and Brad Pitt.

Following a no-expense-spared renovation in 2015 by the Red Carnation Hotel Collection, the grande dame channels a lavish baronial style, from the oak-paneled reception hall and the twinkling chandeliers of the State Dining Room to the heavy silk curtains and four-poster beds found in the 83 guest rooms and suites. There’s a tranquil spa, and the great outdoors beckons across 350 acres of forest, lake, and river, with falconry, fishing, clay-pigeon shooting, and boat tours on Lough Corrib. But despite all the grandeur, the secret weapon is the staff, many of whom have worked at the castle for decades and offer a genuinely warm Irish welcome.

Ballyfin

With 20 rooms, Ballyfin offers the rare opportunity to experience a grand Irish country estate on an intimate scale. Photo by Nathan Rollinson

Location: Ballyfin, County Laois



Why we love it: It feels more like an invitation to the country estate of a well-heeled friend than a hotel stay



Rates: From $1,170, including breakfast Book Now

In a country dotted with hotels in grand surroundings, Ballyfin still manages to stand apart. Tucked at the end of a long, arcing driveway, the stately Relais & Châteaux property sits at the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains in County Laois. One of Ireland’s finest Regency mansions, the house is filled with an exceptional collection of fine Irish antiques and has 20 guest rooms, each individually decorated in classic, lavish style.

One-off flourishes include the magnificent carved bed in the Westmeath Room and another guest room hung entirely with 17th-century Flemish tapestries. There is also a two-person Gardener’s Cottage tucked along the edge of the walled garden. Dinner is served in the State Dining Room, where dishes incorporate ingredients plucked from that garden. Privacy is part of the appeal: The surrounding 640 acres of tranquil gardens, woodland, and parkland are reserved for guests, with bluebells carpeting the woods in May.

Ballymaloe House

At Ballymaloe House in County Cork, the surrounding farm and gardens are as central to the experience as the rooms themselves. Courtesy of Ballymaloe House

Location: Shanagarry, County Cork



Why we love it: Ireland’s original farm-to-table hotel, where food is still the reason to make the pilgrimage



Loyalty program: SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $366, including breakfast Book Now

Ballymaloe House first opened as a restaurant in 1964, when Myrtle Allen began serving produce from the family farm—long before farm-to-table became a movement. It soon evolved into a hotel and remains in the Allen family today. Guests make the pilgrimage to East Cork countryside for the relaxed atmosphere and, above all, the food, which still plays the starring role. The dessert trolley at the end of dinner, in particular, is a highlight.

The 32 rooms and suites are scattered throughout the historic, creeper-clad Georgian farmhouse and adjoining courtyard, with antiques and chintzy fabrics giving them an easygoing, country-house feel. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool, a woodland sauna, and plenty of coastal and country walks. The renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School, founded by noted Irish chef Darina Allen, is just down the road.

Ballynahinch Castle Hotel

Ballynahinch Castle’s 700-plus-acre Connemara estate is threaded with walking trails, and the Owenmore River flows past the hotel. Courtesy of Ballynahinch Castle

Location: Ballynahinch, Recess, County Galway



Why we love it: A refined Connemara retreat surrounded by river and woodland



Rates: From $370 Book Now

Buried in the haunting beauty of Connemara, Ballynahinch Castle Hotel overlooks the fish-rich Owenmore River, with lakes and moody mountains beyond. The estate has a film-worthy backstory, with historic ties to 16th-century pirate queen Grace O’Malley, who once lived here, and the Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar, better known as “Ranjitsinhji” or “Ranji,” who bought Ballynahinch in the 1920s and returned each summer.

The Relais & Châteaux hotel’s 48 rooms and suites are divided between the original house and a newer riverside wing, many with views of the river, woodlands, or surrounding mountains. Interiors by London-based Bryan O’Sullivan Studio take inspiration from the Connemara landscape, with nature-rooted hues, tweed and plaid fabrics, and marble bathrooms.

Outdoors, the 700-acre property encompasses more than 10 miles of walking trails, including stretches along Ballynahinch Lake, while the surrounding river system is renowned for its fishing. Inside, the Fisherman’s Pub and Ranji Room are favorite gathering places for guests and locals thanks to their open fires, flagstone floors, and wood paneling, while the Owenmore Restaurant looks out over the river.

The Cashel Palace

The restored Palladian mansion of Cashel Palace sits near the Rock of Cashel, one of Ireland’s most recognizable historic landmarks. Photo by Michelle Chaplow/Cashel Palace Hotel

Location: Cashel, County Tipperary



Why we love it: A restored Palladian palace with the Rock of Cashel practically at the garden gate



Rates: From $379, including breakfast Book Now

One of Ireland’s most celebrated historic landmarks, the medieval Rock of Cashel, rises directly above the Cashel Palace Hotel. Set in the heart of this bustling Tipperary town, the Palladian mansion was built in 1732 as a residence for the Church of Ireland Archbishops of Cashel. After an extensive renovation, it reopened as a hotel in 2022.

For the most heritage charm, book a room in the original house, with its lofty ceilings, marble bathrooms and soft palette of grays, pinks, and blues. The Michelin-starred Bishop’s Buttery occupies the palace’s original vaulted kitchen, serving modern Irish dishes including Tipperary lamb and Irish lobster.

There is also a spa with Bamford products gardens, and private pedestrian access to the Rock of Cashel along the Bishop’s Walk. For something different, ask the hotel’s equine concierge to arrange a behind-the-scenes tour of nearby Coolmore Stud, the thoroughbred breeding operation owned by the same family that owns the hotel.

Dromoland Castle

Dromoland Lodge is a five-bedroom private home that sits on the 500-acre grounds of Dromoland Castle. Barry Murphy Photography/Dromoland Castle

Location: County Clare, Ireland



Why we love it: A regal 19th-century castle where guests will feel as if they’ve stepped back in time—yet still have all the comforts of today



Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels and Resorts)



Rates: From $830 Book Now

Dromoland Castle, in Ireland’s County Clare, was built in the early 1800s and served as the ancestral home of the Irish Gaelic O’Brien clan for eight generations. Today it’s a luxury hotel offering a range of refined experiences across its stately grounds—from hawk walks and boating on Dromoland Lake to golf, archery, and sporting clays lessons for amateur shooters. Inside, original oil paintings, stained glass, antique furnishings, and the historic Ornamental Walled Garden evoke the castle’s storied past.

Recently refurbished rooms, such as the Grania O’Brien Suite, offer charming details like a hidden bookcase that opens into an adjoining room. The octagonal cocktail bar, once the O’Brien family library, now serves drinks named for Celtic deities. New to the 500-acre grounds is Dromoland Lodge, a five-bedroom private residence along the golf course for those seeking extra seclusion. If you’re looking for a royal stay that whisks you back in time, Dromoland is a great option, located a mere 20 minutes by car from Shannon Airport. —Julia Cosgrove

Related: These Are the 22 Best Historic Hotels Around the World

Gregans Castle Hotel

From Gregans Castle, guests can venture into the Burren’s network of walking trails or explore the villages along Galway Bay. Courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Location: Ballyvaughan, County Clare



Why we love it: A country house where excellent food and the wild beauty of the Burren take center stage



Loyalty program: Hilton Honors



Rates: From $315, including breakfast Book Now

Despite its name, Gregans Castle Hotel is an intimate country-house hotel rather than a turreted fortress, tucked into the limestone landscape of the Burren region in County Clare. Dating to 1750 and run by the same family since 1976, the house overlooks gardens, the rugged Burren hills, and Galway Bay beyond. Inside, there’s a relaxed, lived-in vibe, with open fires, antiques, original artwork, and flowers from the garden. The 21 individually decorated rooms and suites have no televisions, but rather well-stocked bookshelves and views of the surrounding landscape.

Food is a major draw, with the Michelin-recognized restaurant showcasing ingredients from the hotel’s gardens and surrounding producers. The hotel is also an ideal base for exploring the Burren, with walking and cycling routes nearby. —Jennifer Flowers

The Merrion Hotel

The Merrion’s collection of Irish art includes works by some of the country’s most significant 19th- and 20th-century artists. Courtesy of the Merrion Hotel

Location: Dublin



Why we love it: Georgian Dublin at its most elegant, with crackling fires, Irish art, and one of the country’s great restaurants



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $450 Book Now

Much of Dublin’s historic appeal lies in its gracious Georgian streetscapes, with their uniform townhouses, sash windows, elaborate fanlights, and granite steps. The Merrion sits right in the heart of it all, occupying four 18th-century townhouses on Upper Merrion Street, opposite the Irish Parliament. Arthur Wellesley, the first Duke of Wellington and former prime minister of the United Kingdom, was born at No. 24.

Inside, inviting public spaces have elaborate stuccowork ceilings, sink-in sofas, crackling fires, and an impressive collection of Irish art. Book one of the heritage rooms in the original building, with period antiques, thick carpets, and floral fabrics. The two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud is one of Ireland’s finest dining rooms, rooted in traditional French cuisine but with an Irish twist; the lobster ravioli is a signature.

Ómós

At Ómós, carefully made interiors and an ambitious food program are given equal billing. Photos by Shantanu Starrick

Location: Abbeyleix, County Laois



Why we love it: Exceptional food and obsessive attention to craft in an intimate Irish country retreat



Rates: From $407; tasting menu $205 per person Book Now

Opened in July 2026, Ómós is a next-gen take on the traditional Irish guesthouse. It’s the culmination of several years of planning by cofounder and executive chef Cúán Greene, whose cooking career includes a stint at Noma in Copenhagen. Set on the edge of the Abbeyleix Estate in County Laois, 90 minutes by car from Dublin, the 16-room hotel is set in a restored 19th-century mansion, with a cluster of stone buildings housing the dining room and open kitchen. The property has views over a tranquil millpond.

Dinner is the main event: an ever-changing multicourse menu of locally sourced fish and meat, alongside fruit, vegetables, herbs, and plants preserved, pickled, or plucked from the on-site garden. Irish craftsmanship is everywhere, from the Donegal linen throws on the beds to the dining chairs made from timber harvested on the estate. Guests can also thumb through a collection of 2,000 books selected by the staff.

Related: This New Irish Country Retreat Offers a Delicious Reason to Leave Dublin

The Park Hotel Kenmare

The Park Hotel Kenmare’s Victorian roots are subtly reflected in the guest rooms. Courtesy of the Park Hotel Kenmare

Location: Kenmare, County Kerry



Why we love it: A Victorian grande dame finding new life through contemporary art, Japanese-influenced design, and a new spa



Rates: From $590, including breakfast Book Now

A new chapter is unfolding at the Park Hotel Kenmare, an 1897 Victorian hotel overlooking Kenmare Bay and the mountains of the Beara Peninsula. Since taking over the property in 2023, owners Bryan and Tara Meehan have been injecting new energy into the Relais & Châteaux hotel, not least through their extensive collection of contemporary art. Works by Irish and international artists, including Dorothy Cross, Michael Craig-Martin, and Andy Warhol, now hang on the hotel’s historic walls.

The guest rooms and suites have recently been spruced up with a tasteful mélange of soothing tones—sage, gray, heather—that mirror the local environment. Six new suites take a more pared-back approach: Designed by Tokyo-based Jo Nagasaka of Schemata Architects, they blend Irish limestone and oak and have floor-to-ceiling views of Kenmare Bay. The art also extends to the Landline restaurant, which is named for a series of pieces by Irish painter Sean Scully; the menu puts local, seasonal dishes, like freshly landed turbot, at center stage. The newly opened Landscape spa adds an 82-foot swimming pool, outdoor baths, a sauna, and a steam room.

The River Lee, Doyle Collection

The River Club is a popular gathering place for Cork locals and hotel guests. Courtesy of the River Lee

Location: County Cork, Ireland



Why we love it: A stylish riverside hotel that captures Cork’s youthful, energetic spirit



Rates: From $280 Book Now

Dublin-based, family-owned Doyle Collection is completing a full refurbishment of the River Lee’s 173 rooms and 8 suites in November 2026, bringing a fresh take on modern luxury to Ireland’s southwest. The hotel provides a great base for exploring the energetic, youthful city of Cork, as well as the nearby Kinsale, Cobh, and the beauty of West Cork.

The interiors are contemporary, with natural materials—including oak, linen, mohair, and Irish tweed—bringing warmth and texture throughout. The River Club has an inviting indoor-outdoor terrace overlooking the water, where guests can enjoy food and drinks all day, while the Grill Room offers a more elegant dining experience. Guests have complimentary access to the on-site NRG Fitness Center, which also serves local members, and the hotel is also home to the Kins facial aesthetics clinic.—Greg Sullivan

Wilder Townhouse

The Wilder Townhouse’s individually designed guest rooms offer a colorful, contemporary take on Victorian Dublin. Courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Location: Dublin



Why we love it: A playful Victorian townhouse steps from central Dublin, with the intimacy of a private residence



Loyalty program: SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $325, including breakfast Book Now

Tucked away on a quiet residential street a short stroll from St. Stephen’s Green, the Wilder Townhouse offers a more intimate alternative to Dublin’s grand historic hotels. Behind its Victorian red-brick facade, this retreat with 42 rooms and suites has a playful personality, with jewel-toned furnishings, bold patterned fabrics, and contemporary art. Accommodations range from compact double rooms to spacious suites with soaring ceilings and original fireplaces.

The atmosphere is akin to that of a private residence, with a light-filled Garden Room where breakfast is served and a secluded terrace for lingering over coffee. Come evening, the Gin & Tea Rooms, with their richly patterned wallpaper and velvet furnishings, are cozy spots for a nightcap. A complimentary gin and tonic for guests upon arrival sets the tone, while the hotel’s location puts Dublin’s restaurants, galleries, and cultural attractions within easy reach. —JF