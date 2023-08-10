Wildfires Are Burning in Maui and Hawai‘i—What Travelers Need to Know

As wildfires swept through Maui and the island of Hawai‘i on Wednesday, August 9, the state of Hawai‘i issued an emergency proclamation that strongly discouraged any nonessential travel to Maui amid ongoing evacuations and rescue efforts.

“Much of Lāhainā on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced,” Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a statement released on Wednesday. “We have suffered a terrible disaster in the form of a wildfire that has spread widely as a result of hurricane-force winds in the region and underlying drought conditions. Maui and the Big Island both experienced significant fires.”

Where are the wildfires in Maui and Hawai‘i?

According to the emergency proclamation issued Wednesday by the Hawai‘i governor’s office, “Several large wildfires are burning in the counties of Hawai‘i and Maui, including in the North Kohala, South Kohala, Kula, and Lāhainā areas.” Kohala is located on the northernmost peninsula of the island of Hawai‘i (also known as the Big Island). Kula is in the Upcountry area of central Maui, and Lāhainā is in northwestern Maui along the coast.

Officials note the fires have burned hundreds of acres and forced school and road closures, as well as evacuations in the Kohala Ranch area of Hawai‘i, and the Kula and Lāhainā areas of Maui. The wildfires were brought on by dry conditions and strong winds caused by Hurricane Dora, which passed through the southern portion of the state on Tuesday.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen issued an emergency proclamation on Tuesday night, and evacuation orders were in effect in west Maui, where the Coast Guard has been aiding residents who fled into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames, Maui County officials reported.

Are flights still operating to and from Maui and Hawai‘i?

Kahului Airport (OGG) remains open, according to Hawai‘i’s Department of Transportation, but the airport had been sheltering thousands of travelers stranded by canceled flights as of Wednesday morning, Maui County reported.

In light of the wildfires and devastation, all of the major U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers—while all major U.S. carriers dropped most of their change fees (for all but Basic Economy seats) during the pandemic. Typically a fare difference will still apply, unless there is an official emergency-related waiver. Hawaiian Airlines has a waiver in place for all flights to and from Maui’s Kahului Airport between August 9 and August 20, 2023. “Guests with non-urgent travel inquiries are encouraged to postpone contacting our call center so that we can assist those with immediate needs,” Hawaiian said in a statement on its website.

Southwest Airlines has informed its customers that those holding reservations for travel to, from, or through Kahului through August 11 can rebook in the original class of service or travel standby within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs with no additional charges. For flights that are canceled, customers can request a refund.

Those scheduled to travel to or from Maui with American Airlines on August 9 or August 10 will have their change fee waived for any class of travel if they reschedule or cancel their flight.

United Airlines has a travel alert in place allowing those traveling to Honolulu or Kahului through August 10 to reschedule without incurring a fare difference, for a new flight that departs by August 16, 2023. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked. Passengers can also cancel and bank the credit or cancel and request a refund, according to the carrier.

Delta Air Lines has a fare difference waiver in place for travel to and from Maui for flights that were scheduled through August 13, 2023, as long as the new flights take place by August 16, 2023. After that, a fare difference may be applied.