Winter and Food Adventure in Hokkaido
Collected by Tina Lim , AFAR Local Expert
Traveling a little differently this time, we ventured out to explore winter and food in Hokkaido. While most people go to ski and play in the snow, we went to take our first snowboard lessons, tried snowmobiling for the first time and threw snowballs at each other, of course :-) And while most people spend more time on the attractions, our attractions focused on the spectacular food that Hokkaido is so popular known for.
7 Chome Odorinishi, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0042, Japan
One of the highlights we wanted to see in Sapporo was the White Illumination event in Sapporo in the winter. Odori Park, which is a whole12-block stretch of park that serves as a central landmark of Sapporo, is lit up using thousands of light...
2-chōme-11-36 Miyanosawa 2 Jō, Nishi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 063-0052, Japan
I love chocolate factories. When I was a kid, I used to watch musical entitled Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. I also visited a local chocolate factory as part of a school field trip and I remember warm sweet smell of chocolates and us...
Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan
As we drove past one of the streets of Sapporo, red light flashed, and we stopped at an intersection. I was panning my camera and suddenly stopped when I saw this interesting looking window. I was trying to figure out what they were from afar, but...
Japan, 〒060-0062 Hokkaido, Sapporo, Chūō-ku, Minami 2 Jōnishi, 5-chōme, 南2・3条西1～7丁目
I love going to shopping streets around the world and in Sapporo, they have Tanukikoji Shopping Arcade, which is a ten block stretch of covered pedestrian passageway surrounded by stores, restaurants, clubs, amusement centers and even a capsule...
2 Chome Kita 5 Jonishi, Chuo, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0005, Japan
Sapporo JR Station is the central railway station of the city of Sapporo. We stayed in a hotel near this area, so it was really convenient. JR Tower sits at the top of the station, which houses one of the best observation decks to see Sapporo at...
Bibi, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-0012, Japan
It's quite a surprise to see a working chocolate factory in an airport, and Chitose Airport in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, has one: the Royce' Chocolate World. You can view the process from finish to end along the stretch of the terminal. They have...
Bibi, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-0012, Japan
Curious at the clear tube of yellow balls that looked like a can of tennis balls, I had to get one of these interesting Hokkaido desserts. I was on my way back home, and was at the Chitose Airport when I saw this in one of the refrigerated...
1-chōme-2-1 Kashiwadaiminami, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-8765, Japan
This may look like a typical outlet mall in the US, but this photo of a mini food truck was actually taken in Chitose, near the international airport in Sapporo, Japan. Most of the shops are actually Western brands and thus the look of the US...
Hokkaido, Japan
Snow, snow, snow! I'm sure folks from places that have snow in the winter will say "What's the big deal?" hahaha! But coming from a tropical country, the highlight of our trip was the soft fluffy snow, not just any snow, but one of the best powder...
9-19 Wakamatsuchō, Hakodate, Hokkaido 040-0063, Japan
I've been quite adventurous with food in most cases, I eat sashimi (raw), both fish and meat in fact. But for some reason, Uni (Japanese for sea urchin) was one of the things that I never dared to try. Maybe it's the color, maybe it's the texture,...
1274 Miyanomori, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 064-0958, Japan
Coming from a tropical country, it was interesting for me to explore the unfamiliar world of winter sports in one of the actual Olympic sites. Mt. Okura was one of the venues for the 1972 Olympics and home to ski jumping events. Today, it holds an...
9-chōme-2-10 Kita 7 Jōhigashi, Higashi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 065-0007, Japan
One of the popular dishes that originated in Hokkaido is the Jingisukan, which is lamb bbq or mutton bbq. Instead of the usual open grill on charcoal used in western barbeques, the Japanese use a non-smoke pan like the one in the photo, sometimes...
Showashinzan, Sobetsu, Usu District, Hokkaido, Japan
Have you ever seen a bear standing up and waving at you? Well, you can definitely see them here in Show-shinzan Bear Ranch. It's a bit funny to see them this way, cause even in a zoo, you don't get to see them like that. I'm sure these are...
７番地１ Tōyakoonsen, Sobetsu, Usu-gun, Hokkaido 049-5731, Japan
One is met with a very refreshing view of Lake Toya and Ezo Fuji (Mt Yotei) at the far end, when you wake up in the morning as you look out the large picture window of your tatami room. This is a nice place to stay overnight when you're exploring...
On our way from Sapporo to Lake Toya in Hokkaido, Japan, what emerged from the road ahead was this beautiful snow-capped mountain that looks very much like the famous majestic Mt. Fuji (highest mountain in Japan). And as we jokingly called out Mt....
40-1 Chiraibetsu, Kimobetsu-chō, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido 044-0224, Japan
What a wonderful surprise to have one of our meals in a family-owned cafe out in Chirabetsu, Hokkaido, almost in the middle of nowhere, but with great views of Ezo Mt Fuji (Mt. Yotei) as well as delicious food! Knowing that we wanted to explore...
Nakayama, Hokuto, Hokkaido 041-1243, Japan
Upon reading up about Hokkaido, one of the popular "must tries" listed by fellow travelers was the age-imo, deep fried potato. Wondering what the fuss was all about, I had to try this. Living in Asia, we are quite familiar with deep fried sweet...
127 Hanawa, Toyako, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido 049-5724, Japan
If you are visiting the southwestern part of Hokkaido, be sure to visit Lake Hill Farm to taste the wonderful home made ice cream. They have a wide variety of flavors. We tried the Milk (they also have Double Cream or Cream and Milk), Green Tea,...
Japan, 〒064-0805 Hokkaidō, Sapporo-shi, Chūō-ku, Minami 5 Jōnishi, 3 Chome, 南５条西３丁目
Enter Ramen Alley near Susukino station and shoulder up to the counter at Aji No Karyu. This small shop seats about 20 and serves up Sapporo-style miso ramen, distinct for the addition of a large slice of butter combined with the thin slices of ...
