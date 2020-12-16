Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

What to Eat and Drink in Taiwan

Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
The Taiwanese have a passion for food on a par with that of the French or Italians, and eating is a savored ritual. However, since Taiwan doesn’t have much of an international reputation for food, many visitors aren't sure what to eat and drink. Each city has a specialty food that must be tried, while Taiwanese creations like bubble tea, bao zi, beef noodle, and sweet sausage are ubiquitous. Plentiful street food vendors and night markets across Taiwan make for top-notch grazing.
Save Place

Hsinchu City

Hsinchu City, Taiwan 300
Beef noodle soup is a common Taiwanese dish (also popular in China). The first time I tried it was when I lived in Hsinchu, which supposedly has some of the best beef noodle dishes in Taiwan. There are many versions of the soup but basically it...
More Details >
Save Place

Taipei City

Taipei, Taiwan
Especially when the weather grows cold in Taipei, everyone takes part in a favorite Taiwanese pastime—hanging out at a hot pot restaurant. This is a must-have experience here. Usually at each seat or table there is a cooking pot sunk into the...
More Details >
Save Place

W Taipei

No. 10, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The W Taipei showcases the city’s geography and cutting-edge technology. The lobby’s light installation reacts to human motion, and guest rooms feature dramatic skyline views. The W is also home to some of Taipei’s hottest nightspots, including...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Shilin Night Market

No. 101號, Jihe Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Calling all lovers of food: Shilin Night Market is the largest of many night markets in Taipei. It is easily accessible by MRT and has endless stalls of restaurants/stands as well as shops. Bring a friend so you can share and experience more of...
More Details >
Save Place

Seafood to Die For

Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuqiu is basically a fishing village, and is known throughout Taiwan for its seafood. The main street is lined with seafood restaurants with the catch of the day sitting out front on ice in glass cases. You can always tell which is the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without