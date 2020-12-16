What to Eat and Drink in Taiwan

The Taiwanese have a passion for food on a par with that of the French or Italians, and eating is a savored ritual. However, since Taiwan doesn’t have much of an international reputation for food, many visitors aren't sure what to eat and drink. Each city has a specialty food that must be tried, while Taiwanese creations like bubble tea, bao zi, beef noodle, and sweet sausage are ubiquitous. Plentiful street food vendors and night markets across Taiwan make for top-notch grazing.