Jordan's ultimate road trip is the King's Highway, which swoops over the high ridge of the Great Rift Valley. While the landscape of rolling plains interspersed with views of barren cliffs tumbling down to the Dead Sea basin is enough of a reason to drive this road, it's the history here that is its greatest highlight. This is an ancient route, traveled by kings, conquerors, and Crusaders. A road trip here is a journey into Jordan's past.