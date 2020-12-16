Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Unique Cruises around the World

Collected by Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert
Whether by renovated fishing vessel, houseboat, historic schooner, or private yacht, small cruises are great for flexibility and accessing rivers, lakes, and narrow passages.
Save Place

Alaska Sea Adventures

413 Sandy Beach Rd, Petersburg, AK 99833, USA
Whale-watching, bear-watching, kayaking, deep-sea fishing and glacier-hiking are just some of the ways you can spend your days while cruising on a small ship in Alaska’s Inside Passage. The vast majority of these ships are old fishing vessels that...
More Details >
Save Place

Ama Waterways

Tuscany, Italy
Small-ship wine cruises, on ships from companies such as Ama Waterways, often are chartered trips during which a winemaker or marketing director from a U.S. winery serves as host to a phalanx of members of the winery’s wine club (and their...
More Details >
Save Place

Star Clippers

Balearic Islands, 07260, Balearic Islands, Spain
Technically speaking, “tall ships” like those from Star Clippers are vessels with tall masts and sails. These ships are considered “greener” than traditional vessels because their reliance on wind power reduces the amount of fuel the ships must...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas

100 Lake Shore Dr, Page, AZ 86040, USA
Contrary to what Sleepless in Seattle might have you believe, houseboats aren’t always moored to a dock and they can be a viable (though slow) way of sailing a particular body of water. In the United States, these vessels are popular ways of...
More Details >
Save Place

Schooner Stephen Taber

40 Tillson Ave, Rockland, ME 04841, USA
The Stephen Taber and seven other ships operated by the Maine Windjammer Association are tall ships with history. The sloops represent North America’s largest fleet of historic schooners. This means every cruise is also a journey through time....
More Details >
Save Place

Yachts and Friends - Tortola Marina

British Virgin Islands
You don’t have to be a millionaire to sail like one, especially if you reserve a yacht charter. Most of the ships from Yachts and Friends come with a captain and crew, meaning all you and your traveling companions have to do is show up and relax....
More Details >
Save Place

Legacy of Discovery

Feel like Lewis and Clark aboard the S.S. Legacy, a replica coastal steamer that plies the mighty Columbia River (and Snake River) for this 7-night voyage from Un-Cruise Adventures. Highlights of the tour include eight locks and two dams, all of...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without