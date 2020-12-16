Unique Cruises around the World
Collected by Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert
Whether by renovated fishing vessel, houseboat, historic schooner, or private yacht, small cruises are great for flexibility and accessing rivers, lakes, and narrow passages.
413 Sandy Beach Rd, Petersburg, AK 99833, USA
Whale-watching, bear-watching, kayaking, deep-sea fishing and glacier-hiking are just some of the ways you can spend your days while cruising on a small ship in Alaska’s Inside Passage. The vast majority of these ships are old fishing vessels that...
Tuscany, Italy
Small-ship wine cruises, on ships from companies such as Ama Waterways, often are chartered trips during which a winemaker or marketing director from a U.S. winery serves as host to a phalanx of members of the winery’s wine club (and their...
Balearic Islands, 07260, Balearic Islands, Spain
Technically speaking, “tall ships” like those from Star Clippers are vessels with tall masts and sails. These ships are considered “greener” than traditional vessels because their reliance on wind power reduces the amount of fuel the ships must...
100 Lake Shore Dr, Page, AZ 86040, USA
Contrary to what Sleepless in Seattle might have you believe, houseboats aren’t always moored to a dock and they can be a viable (though slow) way of sailing a particular body of water. In the United States, these vessels are popular ways of...
40 Tillson Ave, Rockland, ME 04841, USA
The Stephen Taber and seven other ships operated by the Maine Windjammer Association are tall ships with history. The sloops represent North America’s largest fleet of historic schooners. This means every cruise is also a journey through time....
British Virgin Islands
You don’t have to be a millionaire to sail like one, especially if you reserve a yacht charter. Most of the ships from Yachts and Friends come with a captain and crew, meaning all you and your traveling companions have to do is show up and relax....
Feel like Lewis and Clark aboard the S.S. Legacy, a replica coastal steamer that plies the mighty Columbia River (and Snake River) for this 7-night voyage from Un-Cruise Adventures. Highlights of the tour include eight locks and two dams, all of...
