Contrary to popular belief, the Matterhorn isn’t Switzerland’s only mountainous child. It’s one of a string of 47 sky-scraping mountain peaks in the Swiss canton of Valais. The skiing, of course, is epic in this sunny, bilingual region on the border between Switzerland and Italy, especially on the Längfluh Glacier at Saas-Fee. As well as skiing, Valais is known for scenic spas and ancient Roman baths, such as the outdoor bubbles at Ovronnaz.