The Best Hotels in Florence

The Tuscan capital is one of the world's art and architecture meccas and its hotels show off the best of its craftsmanship. The Four Seasons Hotel Firenze is a Renaissance palazzo decked out in ornate frescoes, gilded chandeliers, and antique furnishings. Michelangelo designed the facade of Belmond Villa San Michele. The daughter of celebrated Italian architect Claudio Nardi is responsible for the tasteful rooms (Mies van der Rohe tables and Louis XIV chairs) at Riva Lofts.