The Best Hotels in Florence
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The Tuscan capital is one of the world's art and architecture meccas and its hotels show off the best of its craftsmanship. The Four Seasons Hotel Firenze is a Renaissance palazzo decked out in ornate frescoes, gilded chandeliers, and antique furnishings. Michelangelo designed the facade of Belmond Villa San Michele. The daughter of celebrated Italian architect Claudio Nardi is responsible for the tasteful rooms (Mies van der Rohe tables and Louis XIV chairs) at Riva Lofts.
Borgo Pinti, 99, 50121 Firenze FI, Italy
It should come as no surprise that, in the heart of historic Florence, a 15-minute walk from the Duomo, presides a Renaissance palazzo—the home of Florentine nobility for centuries. Decorated with ornate frescoes, gilded chandeliers, and antique...
50135 Settignano, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
The Belmond Villa San Michele knows something about history. Michelangelo designed its facade, Franciscan monks tended its gardens, and Brigitte Bardot stayed here. But, like any elegant host, it’s not brash about its pedigree. Manicured Italian...
Via della Scala, 18, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Hundreds of years ago, at the height of Florence’s Renaissance heyday, visitors to this cultural capital wouldn’t have stayed in the kinds of luxury hotels that now line its picturesque streets. Rather, the well-heeled would have come at the...
Vicolo dell'Oro, 6r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
With its medieval stone tower just across a narrow riverside street from the Ponte Vecchio, the Hotel Continentale might be a classic Florentine pensione, decked out with rich velvets, dark wood, and Renaissance paintings. But replace that...
Via del Pavone, 7, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Hidden away in two second-story apartments in two historic Florentine buildings are eight of the sleekest and most stylish rooms in a city that often forgets it’s not still in the Renaissance. Floroom began its life as just Floroom 1, an...
Borgo S. Jacopo, 14, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Somewhere between a luxury yacht and a royal residence, the Hotel Lungarno seems like the sort of place where Audrey Hepburn’s Princess Ann, of Roman Holiday, would have felt right at home. A 16th-century private residence on the southern...
Vicolo dell'Oro, 5, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
A hotel with the words “gallery” and “art” in its name would be remiss not to include at least a nod to the art world in its decor (though more than a few establishments have been known to throw up a wall-sized painting by a well-known artist and...
Via degli Strozzi, 4, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
With a name like Palazzo Vecchietti, one would expect heavy red velvet, ornately carved dark woods, and all the trappings that go along with an homage to the Florentine Renaissance. Fortunately for the modern visitor, the real Palazzo Vecchietti...
Via del Salviatino, 21, 50137 Fiesole FI, Italy
The problem with 15th-century villas would be the 15th-century plumbing. And the 15th-century water, and maybe even some of the 15th-century eating habits, depending on your taste.
Fortunately, the only thing that’s 15th-century about Il Salviatino...
Via Baccio Bandinelli, 98, 50142 Firenze FI, Italy
You know the daydream where you’re in a colorful vintage car zipping along cypress-lined Tuscan roads that line the Arno? Well, here it is. You turn off onto a gravel path ending at a sunny complex of restored 19th-century Italian factories that...
Piazza Ognissanti, 1, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Piazza di Santa Maria Novella, 7, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
JK Place Firenze is a far cry from Florence’s obsession with all things Renaissance. Set amid the buzz of Piazza di Santa Maria Novella, this onetime private mansion is decked out in black, white, peach, gray, and chrome, with inflections of 1950s...
Viale Machiavelli, 18, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Since its construction in the late 1800s by architect Pietro Comparini, at the behest of Baron Oppenheim, Villa Cora has been known as one of the most beautiful residences in Florence. Guests arrive through wrought-iron gates, which reveal...
Viale Michelangiolo, 78, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
It must have been painful for the noble Florentine Grassi family to part with Villa la Vedetta; family memories and ancestral heritage are one thing, but those panoramic views of the Florence skyline—the kind you can get only from the top of the...
Lungarno degli Acciaiuoli, 4, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Like most buildings in the heart of Florence, the building that houses Portrait Firenze comes from a much older time, around the 13th century. But the modern hotel is decidedly different than its counterparts in the luxury accommodation space,...
Via di Campestri, 19/22, 50039 Vicchio di Mugello FI, Italy
How tempting is it to run off to a rustic Tuscan villa? To just drive the rolling, vineyard- and olive grove–lined hills of Tuscany until you find the perfect one to painstakingly, lovingly restore, à la Under the Tuscan Sun, where you can produce...
