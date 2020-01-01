The Best Hotels in Austria

Music, food, architecture, art, and the Alps are just a few reasons to visit Austria. For a serious dose of culture, visit the capital, Vienna. Book a stay at Hotel Bristol or Das Triest for a location near must-see attractions such as the Opera and Belvedere Palace. If hiking and skiing are on your agenda, retreat to Tyrol and check in at Hotel Tennerhof, a 17th-century farmhouse turned fancy hotel. Be sure to detour through Austria's wine country and experience Loisium Wine and Spa Resort.