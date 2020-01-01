The Best Hotels in Austria
Collected by Afar Magazine
Music, food, architecture, art, and the Alps are just a few reasons to visit Austria. For a serious dose of culture, visit the capital, Vienna. Book a stay at Hotel Bristol or Das Triest for a location near must-see attractions such as the Opera and Belvedere Palace. If hiking and skiing are on your agenda, retreat to Tyrol and check in at Hotel Tennerhof, a 17th-century farmhouse turned fancy hotel. Be sure to detour through Austria's wine country and experience Loisium Wine and Spa Resort.
Lerchenfelder Str. 1/3, 1070 Wien, Austria
Guests feel like they’re staying under the big top in the quirky, colorful, circus-themedVienna location of 25hours Hotel. Opened in 2011, this adventure in fun, affordable luxury is found at the edge of Vienna’s Museum Quarter in one of the city’...
Dorfstraße 114, 6450 Sölden, Austria
An Alpine getaway doesn’t have to involve a rustic wooden chalet. Austria's Bergland Sölden mixes traditional elements with modern architecture to create a new kind of contemporary Alpine lifestyle. A former ski champion turned farmer...
Wiedner Hauptstraße 12, 1040 Wien, Austria
During the 18th century, Das Triest was a stable on the horse-drawn postal service line between Vienna and Trieste. In 1996, British designer Sir Terence Conran applied his aesthetic of simple elegance to the then decrepit Vienna building to...
Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien, Austria
It would be difficult to find a hotel located any closer to the heart of Vienna and its major attractions than Do & Co. In fact, the reflection of the historic St. Stephen’s Cathedral engulfs the glass and steel of the landmark Haas Haus...
Kärntner Ring 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
Located just across from the famous Vienna State Opera, Hotel Bristol exemplifies classic Viennese charm and grandeur. A part of the Luxury Collection, Hotel Bristol offers the chance to stay in elegant art deco style or more classic Viennese...
Kärntner Ring 16, 1015 Wien, Austria
Originally built as a residence for Prince Philip of Württemberg in 1863, this grand structure was opened as the Hotel Imperial in 1873. It indeed still resembles a palace, with Greek statues, chandeliers, and high, intricately designed...
Vienna, Austria
Griesenauweg 26, 6370 Kitzbühel, Austria
A Relais & Chateaux Hotel just above the internationally renowned ski resort of Kitzbühel in Tyrol, Austria, the charming, five-star Tennerhofblendsold-school Alpine charm with the service and comfort of a luxury hotel. From the Junior Suite...
Omesberg 331, 6764 Lech, Austria
Loisium-Allee 2, 3550 Langenlois, Austria
Amid the vineyards of Lower Austria, the country’s most well-known wine region, is a rather unique concept: a spa for wine lovers. Here guests can enjoy the usual benefits of a spa and indulge their love of wine. The ultra-modern building,...
Coburgbastei 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Built between 1840 and 1845 by Prince Ferdinand of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, an extremely influential royal family in Europe, the Palais Coburg is a bright and spacious bit of luxury. Opened in 2003 after extensive restoration, the palais...
Am Hof 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Opened in 2013 in a 100-year-old former bank building, the Park Hyatt has utilized the space well, with a restaurant in the former cashier’s hall and a pool in the former vault. The suites are spacious, and all rooms have more than just the...
Schubertring 5-7, 1010 Wien, Austria
The Ritz-Carlton conjured true Viennese grandeur by occupying not one, but four former 19th-century palaces along the Ringstraße for its first Austrian location. Upon entering, guests will be suitably impressed by the beautifully ornate...
Führichgasse 10, 1010 Wien, Austria
Since opening in October 2013, the Guesthouse has filled a niche in Innere Stadt, or the first district: a classy boutique hotel that allows guests to live like a temporary and incredibly stylish resident. Architect Arkan Zeytinoglu transformed...
Hainburger Str. 19, 1030 Wien, Austria
Housed in a 19th-century building in Vienna’s third district, known as Landstraße, Spiess & Spiess is a relatively affordable, family-owned choice in a quiet residential area not far from the Danube. It’s just a 20-minute...
Kärntner Ring 8, 1010 Wien, Austria
The descriptive tag of “casual luxury” is spot-on for this design hotel. Warm and inviting contemporary rooms are housed behind the historic facade of a 19th-century building with views of the Ringstraße and State Opera House....
