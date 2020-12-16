Slow Travel: Inspiring Train Journeys
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
In the modern world, speed is often prized above quality. Sometimes the best way to get the most out of an experience is to slow it down a little—sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.
Save Place
Filisur, Switzerland
Going for a drive on a Sunday afternoon in the Romansch-speaking high country in Graubunden, Switzerland, where road and railroad crisscross each other frequently in the Alps, often on century-old stone bridges. I was staying with a...
Save Place
From the bi-level dome car, Gold-Leaf Service passengers take in panoramic views of snowcapped mountains, Fraser Canyon, and the Thompson River as they make their way from Vancouver, B.C., to Banff, Alberta. The three-night excursion includes...
Save Place
Blvd. 9 de Octubre 101, Guayaquil 090313, Ecuador
Comprising four coaches—with interior designs ranging from pre-Hispanic to neoclassical—the Tren Crucero takes four days to mosey from the Pacific coast to Ecuador’s capital in the Andes. An open terrace car provides unbroken views of the Devil’s...
Save Place
Rua Senhora Saúde 6B, 1100-390 Lisboa, Portugal
The city’s iconic wood-paneled Tram 28 rambles along a 4.3-mile route from Campo de Ourique to Praça Martim Moniz, navigating tight turns and steep inclines as it passes some of Lisbon’s most endearing attractions. Originally commissioned in the...
Save Place
Adelaide Parkland Terminal, Richmond Rd, Keswick SA 5035, Australia
The two-night journey traverses 1,851 miles from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. As the train traces the route taken by 19th-century Afghan camel drivers, Platinum Service travelers have the opportunity to...
Save Place
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
Save Place
Koningin Astridplein 27, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Traveling by train can be a wonderful way to explore Belgium. A few of the country's train stations are destinations in and of themselves. Antwerp's Centraal (or Central) Station is one of the prettiest. Renovations and expansion have restored the...
Save Place
Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
Save Place
Old Marine Dr, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Rolling through five countries in 14 days, the opulent Pride of Africa whisks passengers from the tip of South Africa to Tanzania’s largest city. The trip includes two nights at a five-star game lodge, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and...
Save Place
8 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
In addition to the trip that writer Chris Colin took from Singapore to Bangkok, E&O carries travelers on runs of similar duration with end points in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, and Vientiane, Laos. Longer rides in the retro-styled green-...
Save Place
29-31 Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6QE, UK
Whisky connoisseurs can sample more than 40 single-malt scotches as their vintage carriages slice through the Scottish Highlands. The veranda of the Edwardian-style observation car offers a relaxing retreat after such activities as private...
Save Place
Sacsayhuaman, Peru
Cap your trip to Machu Picchu with a pisco sour on the Orient-Express train ride back to Cuzco. After boarding this luxury train for dinner and the return journey, everyone meets in the bar car for a drink. Live music, the rocking of the train,...
Save Place
1433 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
There are three old streetcar lines that run in New Orleans. We enjoyed a ride down St. Charles, the oldest of the lines. The trains were beautifully worn originals and gave us a glance at the front of many beautiful old homes. There were also a...
Save Place
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
Save Place
Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London N1 9AL, UK
King's Cross Station, a major train and tube hub in London's Camden neighborhood, is adjacent to St. Pancras (which connects to the rest of Europe via the Eurostar). As vast, busy, and sprawling as the great arch-roof station is today, it's hard...
Save Place
Latin America
I didn't expect after spending the day hiking around Machu Picchu to experience another moment of breathtaking beauty. The town of Aquas Calientes exists among a raging river that demands your attention. While waiting for the train I looked over a...
Save Place
Ferrocarril, La Bienestar, Los Mochis, Sin., Mexico
Ride the last great passenger train in Mexico through one of the deepest and most ecologically diverse canyons in the world. Take the Ferrocarril Chihuahua-Pacifico from Los Mochis to Creel, explore the canyon a bit, then hop back on the train and...
Save Place
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Stepping into the enormous main concourse of this landmarked architectural jewel—with its sweeping granite staircases, hulking columns and 38-meter (125-foot) ceilings painted with night-sky constellations—can be a jaw-dropping experience. What’s...
Save Place
Pingbian, Honghe, Yunnan, China
At the turn of the 20th century, French imperialists in Indochina took advantage of the weakness of China's Qing government and built a 855-km narrow gauge railroad from Haiphong to Kunming. Thus, the remote southwestern province of Yunnan was...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25