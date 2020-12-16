Off-the-Beaten-Path Pintxos
Collected by Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert
Everyone knows the Old Town of culinary capital San Sebastián is full of tasty tapas, or pintxos. But the rest of the city has some hidden gems, too.
Pº Colón, 15, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bar Hidalgo 56 is probably one of my top three pintxo bars in the entire city. With a bar stacked full of equally delicious pintxos, a menu of hot pintxos that is incredibly varied and delicious, and an attention to product that you simply don't...
Peña y Goñi Kalea, 13, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
This bar in Gros is one, as the locals say, 'de toda la vida'. A lifelong place to stop and enjoy one of their spectacular anchovy and tuna pintxos (I recommend the one that looks like a mountain of mayonnaise) or a pintxo moruno, a hanging kebab...
Bar San Marcial is easy to miss. Tucked into a small hallway on Calle San Martzial, you have to duck in and head down a couple of steps to get to the classic wooden bar. Once there, don't miss their excellent selection of fried things. The best,...
Easo Kalea, 9, 20006 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bar Ciaboga is a classic spot that has been serving up perfect plates of olive oil and garlic confit potatoes for twenty years. The super kind barman will warn you that the paprika in the ceramic dispensers is spicy, but make sure to sprinkle some...
Karkizano Kalea, 9, 20001 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
I've eaten possibly more pintxos than any American ever. And in all my small plates adventures, I have not found this dish anywhere except for Bidea Berri. I am a passionate omnivore, and vegetables get me more excited than anything. These...
San Francisco Javier Kalea, 32, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Casa Senra is a staple of the pintxo scene in the San Sebastián neighborhood of Gros. They have an ample menu, with an interesting selection of croquetas (one that is clams in salsa verde) and some great raciones (fried txopitos, or baby squid)....
Zabaleta Kalea, 17, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bar Diz is nothing more and nothing less than a great neighborhood pintxo bar. Open at just the right times, with friendly service and a range of hot pintxos as well as larger portions and sandwiches, it hits the spot. They also have one of Gros's...
Zabaleta Kalea, 42, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Andra Mari is hot right now. For twenty years, it's been a staple of the Gros pintxo scene. However, recent changes in the kitchen mean they are bringing their A game to the pintxos. Try their elaborate, beautifully presented salmorejo, or their...
