Hidden Gems of Highway 395

Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
US Highway 395 makes a long, lonely sweep along the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada mountains: from Los Angeles to Reno and beyond. Towering peaks fall sharply here to meet the dusty desert floor in a dramatic, open landscape. Marvel at the oldest trees in the world, the tallest mountain in the continental U.S., the inspiring backdrop to many a movie set, and the unique, hospitable individuals who make their homes here. Slow down, take your time, and discover the hidden gems of Highway 395!
Lone Pine

Lone Pine, CA, USA
Until the moment we were behind the wheel, I was under the impression I'd be relaxing pool-side, piña colada in-hand, for 5 days in Vegas. Well apparently I misinterpreted the plan, because we were to spend half the trip camping in the desert—...
Lone Pine Film History Museums

701 S Main St, Lone Pine, CA 93545, USA
Along highway 395 in eastern California is an unassuming building that houses some incredible pieces of film history. The Lone Pine Film History Museum has posters, cars, props and much, much more from the countless films that have been shot in...
Thai Thai Restaurant

703 Airport Rd, Bishop, CA 93514, USA
Hidden in the local airport of the small town of Bishop, California, is one of the best Thai restaurants in the state. Owner Weng-Cheong of Malaysia hooked-up with his Thai friend and cook, and as he explained, was "fated" to open this restaurant...
Paul Schat's Bakery

3305 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546, USA
Paul Schat's Bakery is a local favorite, so the lines are a bit nuts, but if you are looking for fresh baked pastries before heading out to hike or ski (or any other outdoor activity in Mammoth Lakes) then you want to stop at Schat's. Dutch by...
Mono Lake

Mono Lake, California 93541, USA
The colors and incredible rocks at Mono Lake draw you in. It is like no place I have ever visited. The rock formations are called Tufa towers which form in a variety of ways at Mono Lake. The most visible formations are the towers on the lake’s...
