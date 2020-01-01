Hidden Gems of Highway 395

US Highway 395 makes a long, lonely sweep along the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada mountains: from Los Angeles to Reno and beyond. Towering peaks fall sharply here to meet the dusty desert floor in a dramatic, open landscape. Marvel at the oldest trees in the world, the tallest mountain in the continental U.S., the inspiring backdrop to many a movie set, and the unique, hospitable individuals who make their homes here. Slow down, take your time, and discover the hidden gems of Highway 395!