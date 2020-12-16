Best Local Food

Where are you going?
Collected by Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert
Because of Qatar's limited agriculture, many staples have to be imported. Consequently, local cuisine has been strongly influenced by Iran, India, and the Levant. Locally caught fish are plentiful and used widely for many recipes, including machboos, a traditional Qatari stew. Pork is not allowed in Qatar and all the meat is halal (prepared in accordance with Islamic law) Luckily for visitors, there is a wide variety of places to taste Middle Eastern cuisine and a few for Qatari dishes.
Al Liwan restaurant

Doha, Qatar
Al Liwan Restaurant, located at the Sharq Village & Spa, is the only restaurant in Doha offering a Saturday brunch buffet devoted to Qatari food. The dishes prepared by the Qatari home chef includes: lamb hares, shrimp mashkoul, chicken madrouba...
Cafe Asherg

Doha, Qatar
Café Asherg, located in Souq Waqif, is a no-frills hang-out place popular among locals. The menu, like the atmosphere of the place, is simple: Hummus, Baba ganoush, tahini, kofta, Shish tawouq, liver and a limited variety of sandwiches are all it...
Al Mourjan Restaurant

Doha, Qatar
Al-Mourjan, the only restaurant on the corniche, offers a wide selection of gourmet Arabic food. With an impressive spread of hot and cold mezze appetizers, raw meat dishes, local and Lebanese seafood delicacies, Al-Mourjan serves dinner in the...
Shay Al Shoomoos Souq Waqif

Doha, Qatar
Shay Al Shoomoos, located in one corner of Souq Waqif, is a restaurant owned and actively run by Shams Al Qassabi, a Qatari mother of five. Shay Al Shoomoos’ specialty is Qatari food. Their menu includes hot plates of baid o tomate (eggs and...
Al Majlis Al Arabi

Al Sadd St, Doha, Qatar
Al Majles Al-Arabi restaurant has two locations: one, next to the Landmark Mall and the other tucked away in the busy streets of Doha's Al Sadd - among the electronic and clothes shops. Al Majles Al Arabi Restaurant's decor is simple and...
Khan Farouk Tarab Cafe

PO 22138, Katara Cultural Village, Near to Amphitheatre, الدوحة، Qatar
Khan Farouk Egyptian restaurant, located right in the heart of Katara Cultural Village, is the kind of place where a reservation is a must. The restaurant is always buzzing with activity, music, smells, and the cadence of the Egyptian Arabic. Khan...
