Best Local Food

Because of Qatar's limited agriculture, many staples have to be imported. Consequently, local cuisine has been strongly influenced by Iran, India, and the Levant. Locally caught fish are plentiful and used widely for many recipes, including machboos, a traditional Qatari stew. Pork is not allowed in Qatar and all the meat is halal (prepared in accordance with Islamic law) Luckily for visitors, there is a wide variety of places to taste Middle Eastern cuisine and a few for Qatari dishes.