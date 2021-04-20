Where are you going?
Xel-Há Park

Carretera Chetumal Puerto Juárez Km 240, locales 1 & 2, módulo B, 77780 Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 800 009 3542
Xel Há Blends the Past with Modern-Day Fun

Xel-Há is one of the area's most popular attractions. The name identifies both the archaeological site and the ecotourism marine park and the site attracts hundreds of visitors from around the world, throughout the year.

Ceremonial centers and religious sites extending alongside the sea are classified by groups: The Temple of the Birds showcases frescoes representing local fowl; Temple of the Jaguar highlights the descending figure of a jaguar and the Dock Group, which is thought to relate to the zone’s maritime activity. The remains of the principal archaeological site are located in the jungle across the highway from the park.

Known as the “greatest natural aquarium in the world,” by savvy travelers and locals alike, Xel-Há’s chain of inlets, lagoons and cenotes (underground rivers) provide a refreshing playground in which to cavort with the friendly denizens of the deep.

You can swim, snorkel, go tubing or play with the dolphins. Other options include a visit to a sea turtle camp or delving into caves, cenotes and archaeological sites. Park services include restaurants, shops, changing rooms and snorkel rentals.
By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert

Parque Xel-há

Parque natural para mergulho e caminhadas que vale muito a pena! Nele existe o encontro natural de água doce do rio e salgada do mar. Além disso, nos mergulhos podem ser visualizadas diversas espécies de peixes.
