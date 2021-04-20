Where are you going?
Wm Farmer and Sons

20 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534, USA
Website
| +1 518-828-1635
Sun, Tue - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

Wm Farmer & Sons

Like many Hudson Valley inns, Wm Farmer & Sons owes its existence to a young New York couple who decided to quit city life in favor of greener pastures. In this case, it was Kristan and William Kirby Farmer who moved to Hudson and transformed a 19th-century structure into a 13-room inn. Spread across two main buildings, rooms feature a mix of dark grays, browns, autumnal oranges, farmhouse reds, and the occasional plaid pattern on the chairs and sofas. A few annexed suites off to the side also include full kitchens with sleek appliances like ovens and stoves. The on-site restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday and offers a constantly changing menu of meat and seafood dishes, plus a daily happy hour with seasonal cocktails.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

