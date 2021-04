Auckland's Authentic Wine Bar

If the Wine Loft was a vintage it would be described as balanced, with a full fruity nose and hints of oak. When you make your way up the stairs and first glance the wine menu it is, at first, a little terrifying. Then the pleasure of new tastings matched with delicious morsels starts to melt all that away. Try the wine "flights" - taste a range that you've never had before and at the same time learn a little more about New Zealand wines.