Vinodol
For as long as anyone can remember, locals have frequented this mainstay in the heart of Zagreb for special family meals. Even when the tourists caught on, Vinodol remained at the top of its game, serving cuisine from all over Croatia, including Zagorje štrukli
(a type of cheese dumpling), Istrian fuži
pasta with black truffle, and Zagreb steak (which is really veal stuffed with ham and cheese). For the ultimate meal, order the juicy lamb or veal, roasted with potatoes under peka
(a traditional baking dome). Choose a table in the elegant, vaulted-ceiling dining room, or on the covered terrace along a passageway off Teslina Street.