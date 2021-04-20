Where are you going?
Tübingen

Tübingen, Germany
Tübingen

This charming Swabian town is deservedly popular for its vibrant atmosphere, handsome castle, and medieval center, which boasts winding, cobbled lanes and half-timbered town houses joined by narrow alleyways. The key sights include the Stiftskirche St. Georg, a late-Gothic church with stained glass windows and city views from its tower; the delightfully yellow Hölderlin Tower, which will reopen as a museum in 2020 and is best viewed from across the river; the striking 15th-century City Hall, with its painted facade and astronomical clock; and, of course, the turreted Hohentübingen Castle, set attractively on a hilltop and home to the Museum of Ancient Cultures. The town is also famous for its university, which is one of Europe’s oldest. It’s attended by a large number of students (about 20,000), who add to Tübingen’s lively spirit by filling the sidewalk cafés, restaurants, wine taverns, and pubs.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Lovely Tübingen

This past weekend I went to Tübingen for the first time and it was love at first sight. The center is beautiful, medieval looking with half timber buildings everywhere. But this view of the river with the colorful buildings on the side stole the show. I cannot wait to return.

