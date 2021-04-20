Where are you going?
The Villa at Saugerties

159 Fawn Rd, Saugerties, NY 12477, USA
Website
| +1 845-246-5440
The Villa at Saugerties Saugerties New York United States
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

The Villa at Saugerties

Set on almost four acres in the Catskill Mountains, a couple of hours outside of New York, The Villa at Saugerties is a tranquil four-room inn surrounded by stunning gardens, complete with weeping willows, streams, and a lily pond. All four rooms here are impeccably maintained, with gas fireplaces and lovely bathrooms complete with Moroccan tiling. While the Villa’s pleasant grounds and the 40-foot swimming pool are enough to keep guests from leaving the property, there's also plenty to do in the sylvan surrounded, from hiking and mountain biking on local trails to touring the myriad quaint old towns for which the Hudson Valley is known. The gourmet breakfasts here cooked with local ingredients get rave reviews, as does the warm hospitality from the inn’s owner-operator couple, Amanda and Joe.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

