The Thompson Hotel [CLOSED]
550 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2V4, Canada
| +1 416-640-7778
Photo courtesy of The Thompson Hotel
The Thompson HotelThe Thompson Hotel, Toronto, opened in 2010 as a modern, translucent glass building soaring above its low-rise, red-brick neighbors and staking a claim as a symbol of glitz and glam in the King West neighborhood. Thanks to its fashionable in-house bars and restaurants, the hotel is a popular fixture both with locals and with the Hollywood set who visit each September for the TIFF film festival. The acclaimed Studio Gaia team designed the rooms, which have bold, dark-wood flooring and hot accents of orange playing off cool white walls. Heated marble floors in the bathrooms, spacious tubs, and sheets with high thread counts all contribute to the sense of luxury, and floor-to-ceiling windows ensure that rooms are flooded with natural light. After check-in, guests can use their room key to access the private elevator up to the rooftop bar, with its 360-degree views of the city. The rotating menu of seasonal cocktails is especially delicious.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
A Modern Classic
The Thompson Toronto’s rooftop lounge and pool both offer a broad view of the skyline and Lake Ontario. The lobby welcomes with modern furnishings. The Counter, a 24-hour diner, serves poutine, the Canadian greasy-spoon favorite made of French fries, cheese curds, and gravy. —Charlene Rooke
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Best View of The CN Tower
If you can finangle your way to The Thompson's Rooftop (usually reserved for guests and residents of the hotel), you'll find one of the most picturesque views of the city's skyline. It's worth the $15 mojito. Bring your bathing suit, too. In the summer time, the pool is open.
over 6 years ago
A Bar With A View
If you are looking for a cool spot to enjoy a few cocktails with an unbeatable view, then the Thompson Hotel's Rooftop Bar is a MUST. Great ambiance, cool vibe and a killer view of Toronto and the CN Tower. Access granted to hotel guests and rooftop members only.