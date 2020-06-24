The Kahala Hotel & Resort Oahu

What's SUP at The Kahala?

The Kahala as my readers know, has long been a favorite hotel. I grew up a few miles away in Diamond Head and The Kahala was our family celebration hotel. Easter Brunch, entertaining out-of-town guests, ladies' luncheons, The Maile Room ( The Kahala Hilton then), the Danny Kaleikini Show and weddings are all part of the fabric of my memory. My aunt DeeDee lived down Kahala beach and sometimes our walks took us here to the snack bar by the pool for a refreshment. When we were kids Uncle Mike bought a paddle boat and us kids would paddle as fast as 8 year olds can over a very shallow reef to casually float by The Kahala to see if we could spot some Hollywood stars at the pool. While enjoying your stay at The Kahala in 2014 for its golden jubilee ( 50 years) try their newest water activity " SUP Yoga." Paddle out in front of the beach in the gentle water. An instructor from The Kahala – will teach you to perform yoga poses while on a stand-up paddle board. The challenging class helps tone muscles and refine balance. Where else could be as awesome to do yoga? Insider Tip: To celebrate their 50th year The Kahala has some fab packages.