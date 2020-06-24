The Kahala Hotel & Resort Oahu
5000 Kahala Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
| +1 808-739-8888
Photo courtesy of The Kahala Hotel & Resort
The Kahala Hotel & ResortLong considered one of the top hotels on Oahu, the Kahala has always been a particular favorite among the type of guests who travel with their own security detail. A number of past U.S. presidents, plus kings, queens, princesses Grace and Di, a handful of Nobel Peace Prize winners, rock stars, and movie stars, all have slept under its venerable roof at some point during the hotel’s 50-year history. The see-and-be-seen set moved on long ago, but privacy seekers still make a beeline here. They’re drawn less by the property’s fabulous beach (though that’s reason enough to stay here) than by its exclusive location—in a well-fortified cul-de-sac in the ritzy Kahala neighborhood. But there’s a warm and fuzzy side to the hotel, too. A pod of dolphins has full-time residency in the hotel lagoon, and visitors of all ages can swim with them (for a fairly steep fee). Rooms have a preppy beach house vibe—raffia ceiling fans, linen loveseats—and many come with heart-stopping sea views.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
What's SUP at The Kahala?
The Kahala as my readers know, has long been a favorite hotel. I grew up a few miles away in Diamond Head and The Kahala was our family celebration hotel. Easter Brunch, entertaining out-of-town guests, ladies' luncheons, The Maile Room ( The Kahala Hilton then), the Danny Kaleikini Show and weddings are all part of the fabric of my memory. My aunt DeeDee lived down Kahala beach and sometimes our walks took us here to the snack bar by the pool for a refreshment. When we were kids Uncle Mike bought a paddle boat and us kids would paddle as fast as 8 year olds can over a very shallow reef to casually float by The Kahala to see if we could spot some Hollywood stars at the pool. While enjoying your stay at The Kahala in 2014 for its golden jubilee ( 50 years) try their newest water activity " SUP Yoga." Paddle out in front of the beach in the gentle water. An instructor from The Kahala – will teach you to perform yoga poses while on a stand-up paddle board. The challenging class helps tone muscles and refine balance. Where else could be as awesome to do yoga? Insider Tip: To celebrate their 50th year The Kahala has some fab packages.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Christmas at the Kahala
Hawaii may not have snow, but you cannot miss the Christmas spirit in Honolulu. Each year lights go up, palm trees are adorned with lights, and tropical Christmas scenes are set up on King Street downtown. Many businesses and companies bring in a tree (live ones seem to indicate a successful year) while drug and department stores line their isles with the same plastic toys, tinsel, and candy as their mainland North American counterparts (ice scrapers and sidewalk salt excluded). The Kahala Hotel is a luxury Resort that decorates their property beautifully for the holidays. Hawaiian sunshine still streams through the windows, and the surf rolls in each warm December day, but on the inside, the Christmas spirit is alive.
almost 6 years ago
Kahala Resort
One of the prettiest spots on Oahu.