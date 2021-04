Auckland's #1 Restaurant

What you need to plan when coming to Auckland , in order of importance: 1) Book flights, 2) Reserve a table at The French Café, 3) Book accommodations. If you're serious about food, then chances are "The French Café" has already appeared in your searches. This establishment continues to astound the pundits, year after year winning "Restaurant of the Year" awards as well as picking up gongs for Best Service, Best Drinks List and Best Chef (co-owner Simon Wright is the Executive Chef). Trust me—book early.