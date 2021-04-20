Conch in Turks and Caicos
Dolphin Avenue
ConchMy favorite experience in Turks and Caicos was going out in the ocean with a guide to catch conch. Once the spot was chosen, we jumped overboard and dove into the blue water. My friends and I were not able to dive down deep enough, but the guide did it with ease. He stayed down for more than a couple minutes, and happily surfaced with armfuls of conch. Back on the beach, he showed us how they crack open the shell to retrieve the meat (in the photo), and then prepared us raw-conch salad. It was delicious!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
It's much better down there....!
I've been lucky to enough to dive around the world for work and play.... I justr had a trip to Turks and Caicos near the Bahamas and the diving was amazing!!!! Clear waters with goof reef life... We saw sharks, turtles, barracuda, lobster, rays and beautiful parrot fish!! The diver gear and divemasters were top notch!
There are a tone of places to stay on island.. We were put up at a place called Beaches, where all is included and you can dive unlimited daily all inclusive..
aside from diving you can just stroll to beach and take out the hobie cats, paddleboards,
windsurfers, snorkel gear etc...
Shot this with a D3 and a water housing from Aquatech.
50mm lens
have fun!!
almost 7 years ago
Conch, Island-Style
Conch is the most quintessential of island eats in Turks & Caicos. The shells are sold as souvenirs and artwork, and the meat, which is sweet and tender, is served in delicious gourmet dishes. If you go to any of the Turks & Caicos islands, don't miss the conch-diving excursion where you'll snorkel, dive for conch, and the boat captain will prepare fresh conch salad for you. But if you don't feel like spending your money on excursions, there are conch hanging around by the shore. All you have to do is catch it and bring it to the kitchen of the hotel where you are staying. The chef will be more than happy to prepare conch meat for you any way you like it... as a salad, stir-fried, frittered, ceviche-style, or even as a chowder. And don't waste the shell! Bring it home as a souvenir.