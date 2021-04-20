Conch in Turks and Caicos

Conch, Island-Style

Conch is the most quintessential of island eats in Turks & Caicos. The shells are sold as souvenirs and artwork, and the meat, which is sweet and tender, is served in delicious gourmet dishes. If you go to any of the Turks & Caicos islands, don't miss the conch-diving excursion where you'll snorkel, dive for conch, and the boat captain will prepare fresh conch salad for you. But if you don't feel like spending your money on excursions, there are conch hanging around by the shore. All you have to do is catch it and bring it to the kitchen of the hotel where you are staying. The chef will be more than happy to prepare conch meat for you any way you like it... as a salad, stir-fried, frittered, ceviche-style, or even as a chowder. And don't waste the shell! Bring it home as a souvenir.