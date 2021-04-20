Tesuque Flea Market [CLOSED]
15 Flea Market Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
| +1 505-670-2599
Photo courtesy of Tesuque Flea Market
A Santa Fe TraditionFor over 20 years, this large open-air market only 7 miles north of Santa Fe showcases a variety of local artisans, importers and designers hawking their wares. As all flea markets go, it's a hit or miss operation sifting from a selection of turquoise jewelry, rugs, clothing and cowboy boots. It's also weekends only.
Visited Tesuque Flea Market on its last open day of the year on a brisk afternoon in December. A twenty minute or so drive from Santa Fe, this outdoor market was where I found the best sterling silver jewelry in town at the best prices. You'll also come across incredible sculptures, woven baskets, rugs, Mexican pottery and other treasures. Can't wait to return during summer when it's in full swing.