Terra Nova Adventure Play Environment
This innovative park offers families a chance to burn off energy in Richmond, among wetlands and old farm fields. The structures here are made from rope, BC yellow cedar and other sustainable, local elements that blend into nature. And what structures they are! Ziplines! Stainless steel slides! A treehouse with four platforms! But Terra Nova isn’t all big, challenging fun. Toddlers can tackle a meadow maze and rolling hill. Want to make a day of it? Follow the Canada
Line Bikeway onto No 3. Road and then the Middle Arm Dyke Trail! Watch for owls, eagles and at-risk herons overhead.