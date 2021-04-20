Ten Thousand Waves
Your stay in Santa Fe is not complete until you've visited the serene 20-acre Ten Thousand Waves. Though nestled in the high hills among Santa Fe's piñons and junipers, the wooden walkways and lanterns will make you feel as close to Japan as if you'd hopped a plane. Splurge on the spa's deep stone massage and salt scrubs, or opt for a warming herbal wrap with an add-on foot soak. Bliss is your reward. After you've had time to unwind, enjoy a meal at the on-site Izanami, which serves izakaya
-style food using sustainably raised beef, pork, chicken, and organic vegetables. A note to the modest spagoer: All baths are clothing-optional except the communal tub in the hours after 8:15 p.m., when bathing suits are required.