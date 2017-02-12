Te Papa Museum 6011, New Zealand

Photo by Sime/Estock Photo

The (Very) Old and the New The Te Papa museum combines New Zealand’s dramatic history with its high-tech present. Don’t miss the traditional greenstone and wood carvings or the 60-foot wall of constantly changing images, videos, and words manipulated by remote-control-wielding visitors. 55 Cable St., 64/(0) 4-381-7000. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.