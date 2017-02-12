Te Papa Museum
6011, New Zealand
The (Very) Old and the NewThe Te Papa museum combines New Zealand’s dramatic history with its high-tech present. Don’t miss the traditional greenstone and wood carvings or the 60-foot wall of constantly changing images, videos, and words manipulated by remote-control-wielding visitors. 55 Cable St., 64/(0) 4-381-7000. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Learn about New Zealand's natural, political and social history in this striking modern building that honors the country's unique blend of European and Maori cultures. Admission to the permanent collection is free, though tickets are required for the special exhibitions that highlight topics as diverse as dinosaurs, World War II and Lord of the Rings costumes. The museum shop is an excellent source for Kiwi-made souvenirs, design items and books.