Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Te Papa Museum

6011, New Zealand
Website
The (Very) Old and the New Wellington New Zealand
Te Papa Museum Wellington New Zealand
The (Very) Old and the New Wellington New Zealand
Te Papa Museum Wellington New Zealand

The (Very) Old and the New

The Te Papa museum combines New Zealand’s dramatic history with its high-tech present. Don’t miss the traditional greenstone and wood carvings or the 60-foot wall of constantly changing images, videos, and words manipulated by remote-control-wielding visitors. 55 Cable St., 64/(0) 4-381-7000. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.
By Chris Woolston , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Meg Alcazar
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Te Papa Museum

Learn about New Zealand's natural, political and social history in this striking modern building that honors the country's unique blend of European and Maori cultures. Admission to the permanent collection is free, though tickets are required for the special exhibitions that highlight topics as diverse as dinosaurs, World War II and Lord of the Rings costumes. The museum shop is an excellent source for Kiwi-made souvenirs, design items and books.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30