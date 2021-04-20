Cuba St
Cuba St, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Explore Cuba StreetThe cultural heart of Wellington is right downtown on Cuba Street.
Here art galleries rub shoulders with boutique cafes, and there's more than an enough independent bookshops, thrift stores, and quirky bars to keep even the most alternative traveler sated.
If you're looking to mingle with locals and really get a feel for what makes Wellington special, look no further than Cuba Street. And if you have a hectic New Zealand itinerary, Cuba Street is a great spot to just relax and enjoy the capital.