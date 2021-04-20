Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cuba St

Cuba St, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Explore Cuba Street Wellington New Zealand

Explore Cuba Street

The cultural heart of Wellington is right downtown on Cuba Street.

Here art galleries rub shoulders with boutique cafes, and there's more than an enough independent bookshops, thrift stores, and quirky bars to keep even the most alternative traveler sated.

If you're looking to mingle with locals and really get a feel for what makes Wellington special, look no further than Cuba Street. And if you have a hectic New Zealand itinerary, Cuba Street is a great spot to just relax and enjoy the capital.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points