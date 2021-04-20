Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Takapuna to Milford Beach Walk

Takapuna Beach, Auckland 0622, New Zealand
Website
On the Rocks Auckland New Zealand

On the Rocks

The walk around the coastline from Takapuna to Milford is one of Auckland's best urban adventures. Lace up a good pair of walking shoes that can handle uneven surfaces, then start at the northern tip of Takapuna Beach. On the way you'll enjoy great views of the Rangitoto Channel, get to see some of Auckland's most expensive houses, duck under native Pohutukawa trees and see crabs scampering in rockpools. Avoid high tide—just check with the locals—and be aware that the rocks get a little slippery after a rain.

Photo: movenorthshore.co.nz.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points