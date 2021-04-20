Takapuna to Milford Beach Walk
Takapuna Beach, Auckland 0622, New Zealand
On the RocksThe walk around the coastline from Takapuna to Milford is one of Auckland's best urban adventures. Lace up a good pair of walking shoes that can handle uneven surfaces, then start at the northern tip of Takapuna Beach. On the way you'll enjoy great views of the Rangitoto Channel, get to see some of Auckland's most expensive houses, duck under native Pohutukawa trees and see crabs scampering in rockpools. Avoid high tide—just check with the locals—and be aware that the rocks get a little slippery after a rain.
Photo: movenorthshore.co.nz.