Taal Volcano

See and Climb A Real Volcano

This is a great day trip from Manila, about a 2-hour drive on little bit of highway and lots of winding local roads. There is a lake in the middle of the volcano which is in the middle of a larger lake. Take a half-hour boat trip to the volcano island and then you can hike in about 45 minutes (or be led quicker on a horse for a nominal fee) to the top for a beautiful view into the inner lake and of the surrounding area. (Do this in the morning before it gets really hot.) There are some VERY basic concessions available at the summit, but no place to have a real meal there. You can have lunch of freshly caught fish plus traditional Filipino dishes in private lakeside huts when you take a boat back from the volcano. This is a UNESCO World Heritage site.