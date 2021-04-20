Sun City Cherries
4759 Lakeshore Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4H6, Canada
| +1 250-764-1872
More info
Sun - Thur 9am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 8:15pm
Canada's Best Produce: Cherry Trees in the OkanaganWhether you want to pick the red juicy rubies or if you'd rather buy a box of sweet golden rainiers the Okanagan is the undisputed fruit producing champion of Canada. While Ontario may try to rival us there's just no getting around the fact that our summers are longer, warmer and, being located on the cusp of Canada's only desert, our fruit just tastes better.
From apple orchards and cherry trees to anjou pears, peaches or plums, we literally have it all, sold fresh at each farm site or at our local Farmers' Market held every Saturday from 8am - 1pm from April to October.