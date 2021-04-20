Big Stull Lake Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Experience Bighorn High Country Stull Lake served as my introduction to the wonder and majesty of the Cloud Peak Wilderness and the Bighorn National Forest; my first real hike in the mountains back in the fall of 2010 hooked me on the experience, and ever since I've been more than a little obsessed with exploring this magical corner of Wyoming.



Access to both Big and Little Stull Lakes is granted via the Coney Creek Trailhead, which is found on Forest Road 26; Forest Road 26 can be found by following US Highway 14 south from Burgess Junction to mile 42.6, then continuing on for 16 miles to reach the Coney Creek Trail-head (2.8 miles beyond the well-marked Sawmill Pass). A 1.6 mile hike through dense woodland delivers you to Big Stull Lake, where you're presented with incredible views of the mountains, which are often reflected in the crystal-clear water of the lake. Both Big and Little Stull (another 0.4 miles along the trail from Big Stull) are known for excellent trout fishing; brook trout as large as 16 inches and Yellowstone cutthrouat between 10 and 14 inches have been found in Big Stull. If you hike to Stull Lake in the fall, there's a good chance the lake will be covered in a sheet of ice, adding to the rugged air of natural beauty.