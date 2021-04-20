Soldier Ridge Trail Keystone Road

Explore Soldier Ridge Trail Soldier Ridge is a multi-purpose trail that opened to considerable fanfare in the fall of 2012. The trail-head is a five-minute drive from downtown via West 5th Street, and marks the beginning of a 4+ mile trail that presents sweeping panoramic views of some of Sheridan’s most beautiful farm and ranch land, as well as the high country of the Cloud Peak Wilderness and the Bighorn Mountains.



I’ve tackled this trail on runs, hikes, and bike rides, and always end an adventure feeling lucky that we have access to such an incredible trail only minutes from Sheridan proper. But even with Soldier Ridge’s proximity to the urban core, the trail is never in use by more than a few people at a time, which lends a real feeling of serenity when you’re out on a hilltop all on your own. Adding to the peace and quite, motorized traffic is prohibited, which means that dog lovers can walk their pooches through the open countryside without having to worry about being spooked (though dogs do need to be leashed when livestock is present).

