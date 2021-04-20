Where are you going?
White Swan Barber Shop

221 N Main St
Website
| +1 307-672-6259
Take a Few Inches Off Sheridan Wyoming United States

The White Swan is a North Main institution, an old-school barbershop that was the place to go for a cut and a shave long before hipsters began paying one another $55 to trim and wax their mustaches. Not that we have hipsters in Sheridan, of course. Just sayin'.

The proprietor of the White Swan is one of the friendliest fellas in town, and has probably heard more local gossip than all the bartenders from the Rainbow Bar combined. Chilling out in a vintage chair at the White Swan is a throwback experience of the highest caliber, and should set you up nicely for a night on the town – even if you do plan on hiding your new 'do under a cowboy hat. Not that there's anything wrong with that.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

